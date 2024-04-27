COURIER OPINION: Family should not have been left in dark over parole hearing for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Family should not have been left in dark over parole hearing for Angus killer Tasmin Glass

Steven's sister Lori and The Courier contacted Victims' Support and the parole board asking why the family had not been given a date for the oral hearing.

Tasmin Glass and Steven Donaldson
Tasmin Glass and Steven Donaldson
By The Courier Comment

Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board on May 29 as the panel try to decide, for a second time, if she should be released back into society.

The Courier remains firm in our belief that she should not be paroled five years into a ten-year sentence for her role in the brutal murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide and it would be a betrayal of the Donaldson family’s grief, and of justice, is she were to serve just half of that sentence.

Steven’s family have made their representations to the board that the killer should remain behind bars – the panel must listen to them and put their testimony first.

Communication breakdown

This is the second time the panel will look at Glass’ case after they failed to come to a verdict on February 28.

They postponed their ruling for an oral hearing.

The Donaldson family were not aware deferral was an option – nobody told them.

Bill and Pam Donaldson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

More than eight weeks after the postponement they waited anxiously, wondering why there was no update.

They knew they were due three weeks’ notice before the oral hearing could take place.

The family were of the belief that Glass would have her hearing by May 3 – the date she would have been released if the parole board found in her favour on February 28.

But the three week point came and went without contact.

Nobody at the parole board thought it pertinent to tell them the May 3 date no longer applied – that the rules change when a decision is not made first time round.

A mountain of slightly differing rules for very similar looking cases seems to be a major part of the parole board system.

Family had to take own action for update

The lack of communication from the parole board since February 28 is symptomatic of an organisation that lacks transparency at nearly every stage in their dealings with victims and their families.

Tired of waiting, and of being kept in the dark, the Donaldsons and The Courier decided to act.

Lori Donaldson leaves a wreath at her brother Steven’s memorial. Image: DC Thomson

On Monday morning, we and Steven’s sister Lori contacted Victims’ Support and the parole board asking why the family had not been given a date for the oral hearing.

By Monday afternoon they were notified that the hearing would be held on May 29.

It is of mammoth coincidence the parole board happened to set a date on the very day the family and The Courier asked why there had been no update.

It should not take direct action by families and newspapers for the parole board to provide victims with the common courtesy of long-awaited information.

A Voice for Victims

At a time when families need empathy from the system, they are instead met with a wall of silent bureaucracy.

The parole board would no doubt point to a clause within a clause on some part of their website that explains the differing rules to those who search, scroll and scratch their heads trying to find it.

Steven Donaldson.

But they are not explained to victims and their families as a standard, as a basic show of compassion.

Instead those families are left waiting on an update that never comes.

At a time of unimaginable strain and pressure they are left out of the loop, isolated from the process, kept at arms-length by the organisation they are relying on for justice.

In The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, we have spoken to many victims and families, including the Donaldsons, who feel like they are forgotten within the parole system.

It is time to ensure they are put at its centre.

