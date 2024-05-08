STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone could leave hole in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment

STEVE FINAN: Dundee low emission zone could leave hole in city centre

"Surely anything that picks and chooses who can come in, like banning some cars, reduces footfall? That’s irrefutable logic."

Steve Finan thinks a re-think is needed on Dundee's low emission zone.
By Steve Finan

I attended The Courier’s High Street Summit and must pay tribute to the event.

Bringing together UK-leading expertise, the best local knowledge, city councillors, and the public to discuss how Dundee’s city centre can be regenerated is an excellent idea.

My professional respect goes to Lesley-Anne Kelly, head of data journalism at DC Thomson.

This is exactly what a vibrant newspaper should be doing. This is why quality local journalism is important.

I was most interested in the discussion of Dundee’s Low Emission Zone.

Every panel member stressed the importance of footfall.

Surely anything that picks and chooses who can come in, like banning some cars, reduces footfall? That’s irrefutable logic.

Summit panel member Ron Smith, managing director of Glamis Investments, a very impressive speaker, said he couldn’t understand why an LEZ is happening.

Ron Smith, director of Glamis Investments, speaking at the High Street summit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The front page of that day’s paper carried an interview with Martin Goodfellow, of Goodfellow & Steven, a firm established in Dundee in the 1890s. He said of the LEZ: “You’re using a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

These are opinions from experts, and they are far from the only businesspeople with doubts about Dundee’s LEZ.

Don’t take my word for this, ask any city centre proprietor.

I am baffled the council is battering on when the business community – with, collectively, thousands of years of experience trading in this city – are saying: “let’s think about this”.

The low emission zone map
A map of the Dundee Low Emission Zone.

National politicians decide broad plans. Local politicians implement those plans according to local circumstances, using local knowledge as their tool.

This is what the city council should be doing: adapting the national aspiration for clean air into a solution tailored to Dundee.

But Dundee City Council isn’t doing that. We’re getting an LEZ that looks like it was drawn by a stranger with a street map.

It is the clamping on of ideology: put it round the inner ring road, that’s easy, that’s convenient, no thought needed.

Dundee businesses deserve focus in LEZ decisions

Businesses which depend on Dundee city centre’s success – which depends on local businesses – deserve closer focus on their needs.

How are we easing customers into specific areas? Do the arrangements on one street work for another street? Are we addressing individual problems faced by individual businesses?

And I reject lazy accusations of ignoring pollution problems.

No one wants a centre smogged by poisonous gases. But, equally, no one wants a doughnut city with a hole where the centre used to be.

A balance can be found with an up-to-date, innovative Dundee clean air policy designed for Dundee’s unique geography, serving Dundee people’s specific needs.

It’s not too late to change. Keynote speaker at the summit, Matt Colledge (an expert in city centre regeneration) pointed out some towns and cities have altered their plans.

Matt Colledge, Director of IntoPlaces spoke at our high street summit on Thursday, May 2.
Matt Colledge, director of IntoPlaces.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I give the examples of Leeds, which paused its LEZ because it monitored air quality and realised the original plans needed a re-think. Liverpool also re-assessed.

Their councils are tailoring solutions to fit their cities.

Council leader John Alexander talks well for Dundee, I acknowledge his passion.

But this time he needs to listen.

Can you listen, John? Can you hear what Dundee is saying?

Conversation