KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can John Swinney handle poisoned chalice he inherited?

"Critics say he is too close to the old guard of the SNP and, in particular, Nicola Sturgeon, to be able to meaningfully implement real change. Time will tell on that front."

Newly elected leader of the SNP, John Swinney, delivers his acceptance speech on Monday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
By Kirsty Strickland

John Swinney has become leader of the SNP after nominations closed on Monday without anybody else putting themselves forward for the role.

A coronation then, not a contest.

After their recent bout of decidedly-Tory internal chaos, the SNP has decided that what they need now is a period of calm. A leadership contest would have exposed old wounds and given new life to those more recent ones which brought about the downfall of Humza Yousaf.

John Swinney’s first test as SNP leader will be to secure the backing of parliament in a vote to become First Minister. This is one he is expected to pass, with the support of the Greens.

While some within the party will be frustrated that they didn’t get a chance to vote on their next leader, many will be relived to see John Swinney at the helm.

He is a man with extensive experience in the highest levels of government and within the SNP itself. As a former leader of the SNP and a former Deputy First Minister, he will be uniquely placed to hit the ground running.

The party stalwart won’t need an orientation session or a period to settle into his new role. As Nicola Sturgeon’s former right-hand man, he already knows the ins and outs of the job. The last week has been a real-time demonstration of his political experience.

He was deft in his manoeuvres, managing to bring his biggest threat, former leadership challenger Kate Forbes, into the Swinney fold. At the launch of his leadership bid, he spoke a message of unity, promising to work collaboratively to bring the divided party back together again.

He pledged to give Kate Forbes a high-profile role in his cabinet and she offered him her support.

Kate Forbes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA

He also managed to stave off a move from the grassroots which would have forced a leadership election.

Graeme McCormick had gathered enough signatures for a leadership nomination but decided not to continue with his bid after a ‘’lengthy and fruitful’’ discussion with Swinney. The new SNP leader not only neutralised the threat, he managed to secure McCormick’s support too.

The ability to persuade others is one of the core skills that a politician needs. Over the last decade, it has gone out of fashion.

We now judge our politicians not on their ability to convince others of their position, but on how vociferously they trash their opponents.

John Swinney will need powers of persuasion

As the leader of a minority government, John Swinney will have to rely on his powers of persuasion to get legislation through. He will have to work in the very way that the Scottish Parliament was set up to encourage. In this, his political opponents may come to regret their success in forcing Humza Yousaf out of office.

There is no doubt that John Swinney has inherited a poisoned chalice. The problems that Humza Yousaf faced haven’t miraculously vanished with him. John Swinney will now be responsible – and accountable for – the pressures on the NHS, falling living standards and the drugs death crisis, to name just a few.

Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

There is also the small matter of achieving his party’s stated aim of independence for Scotland.

But when it comes down to it, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar would much rather be squaring off against Humza Yousaf on those issues than John Swinney.

Where Humza Yousaf sometimes seemed overwhelmed by the scale of the challenges he inherited from Nicola Sturgeon, John Swinney has been around the block a few times.

He is much better placed to see beyond the bad headlines, rather than being consumed by them. His critics say he is too close to the old guard of the SNP and, in particular, Nicola Sturgeon, to be able to meaningfully implement real change. Time will tell on that front, but in the short term at least, his opponents might wonder whether it was the smartest move to switch out Humza Yousaf for somebody of John Swinney’s experience and ability.

At the weekend, my boyfriend promised us a gentle walk up an easy hill.

However, as we approached the bottom of Ben A’an to begin our stroll, I strongly suspected I had been hoodwinked.

We were accompanied on the walk by a duo of reluctant ramblers, in the form of my 10-year-old daughter and seven-month old-puppy. Neither seemed particularly enthused by the journey ahead.

A hiker enjoying the view from Ben A’an. Image: Shutterstock

My boyfriend was responsible for stopping the dog from jumping off the rocky terrain and I was responsible for cajoling my daughter up it.

Motivational speeches were offered and eyerolls were given in return. The ascent to the summit was in parts more akin to rock climbing than walking.

Many fellow walkers who saw my daughter and I struggling gave us words of encouragement. It must have been patently obvious that this was not our natural habitat.

Finally, we reached the top and we enjoyed a brief picnic that was only occasionally interrupted by the puppy trying to make a deadly bid for freedom.

A lovely time was eventually had by all, but I will be Googling all my boyfriend’s walking route suggestions before agreeing to them in the future.

Conversation