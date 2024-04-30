JIM SPENCE: Young Dundonians are being screwed with over-priced, low quality housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Young Dundonians are being screwed with over-priced, low quality housing

"I’ve heard tales of new houses where snagging faults run into the hundreds, such is the poor and rushed quality of the build."

Dundee's Derby Street development has been plagued with issues. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

We have a housing crisis in Scotland in the private bought sector and the rented.

Never mind the shoddy standards and shoebox sizes of some of the new build rabbit hutches which younger folk in particular are having to settle for; the exorbitant prices they’re being ripped off for are a disgrace.

They’re financially crippling a generation meaning that couples, especially with kids, are both forced to work to meet the huge costs of a new home, incurring high child care costs.

And the blame isn’t just on rapacious big house builders profiting excessively from their land banks, bought in many cases years ago, and now demanding sky high prices for houses; it’s also on many in the building trades who have shown little pride in some of their work, or displayed any guilt about the paucity of the quality of the buildings they’ve constructed.

Fellow Courier columnist Kezia Dugdale mentioned the ill fated development at the top of Dundee’s Hilltown in her column this week.

She rightly suggested that the departing First Minister Humza Yousaf’s visit to the development (a Hillcrest Housing Association project in collaboration with Dundee City Council) might have done “a little more reconnaissance and research which might have thrown up one or two issues with the project”.

Humza Yousaf visiting the Derby Street housing development last week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

I lived in one of the multi-storeys which were demolished to make way for the new houses and I’ve kept a keen eye on their progress, or rather the lack of it, over the last few years as I’ve passed the area.

The houses, approved seven years ago, have faced delays and rising costs and as Kezia’s column pointed out, the contractors made a mess of many aspects of the building costing both extra time and money to the project.

These are social housing homes for rent, but the project exemplifies some of the issues which show that our approach to housing generally needs a radical rethink.

All over the country young folk are being screwed by sky high prices and poor quality finishings in developments where there’s no danger of swinging a proverbial cat.

I’ve heard tales of new houses where snagging faults run into the hundreds, such is the poor and rushed quality of the build, as developers attempt to maximise profits.

Housing in Dundee and beyond needs major re-think

There’s also an argument that builders aren’t meeting the needs of a changing population.

There is, for instance, a need for either smaller bungalow style housing without stairs, so that folk who are in properties too big for their needs, or who struggle with stairs, can contemplate a move to something on the level.

Insisting on at least a percentage of new houses having one downstairs bedroom would make sense.

It’s about time planners took these things into consideration before giving consent to new developments.

Many folk who are fit at the moment may not be as sprightly as the years pass, and it would make sense to develop a housing market which can accommodate their future needs.

In the rented sector many good tenants have their lives blighted by high rents, but also by anti-social neighbours without any sense of civic responsibility.

Unkempt gardens, dirty closes, landings and bin recesses, are all ongoing problems which makes life a misery for the decent tenants.

We should insist on a return to proper factoring of properties and much stricter consequences for those who don’t observe proper communal living standards.

Housing both private and public is a crucial component of civilised living, but there are whole areas where we’re getting things wrong.

It’s time for a major re-think to change things for the better.

Second-hand not to be sniffed at

If I had a pound for every time I’ve bought new furniture and given the old stuff away free or for buttons I’d be a wealthy man.

The Courier story on the wee shop opening in Coupar Angus to sell second hand furniture to folk on a budget reminded me of the money I’ve thrown away by changing new for old too regularly.

You get peanuts for second hand furniture which is often very nearly new, but that represents a great opportunity for buyers unconcerned about what others think.

New shop J&A’s recently opened in Coupar Angus. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A relative moved back from London recently and has furnished her large flat with older pieces which she’s assiduously bought on e bay and in salerooms.

Chosen wisely, used furniture can be a real steal, and in her case her new gaff looks absolutely stunning with her keen eye for a bargain, allied to her exceptionally artful taste in decor.

For the price we paid for two sofas at Chez Spence she’s practically rigged out her entire pad with impressive and sophisticated furnishings at bargain basement rates.

While new will always have its place, there are definite bargains to be had for those with a sharp appreciation for previously owned furniture.

Conversation