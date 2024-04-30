JIM SPENCE: Young Dundonians are being screwed with over-priced, low quality housing

We have a housing crisis in Scotland in the private bought sector and the rented.

Never mind the shoddy standards and shoebox sizes of some of the new build rabbit hutches which younger folk in particular are having to settle for; the exorbitant prices they’re being ripped off for are a disgrace.

They’re financially crippling a generation meaning that couples, especially with kids, are both forced to work to meet the huge costs of a new home, incurring high child care costs.

And the blame isn’t just on rapacious big house builders profiting excessively from their land banks, bought in many cases years ago, and now demanding sky high prices for houses; it’s also on many in the building trades who have shown little pride in some of their work, or displayed any guilt about the paucity of the quality of the buildings they’ve constructed.

Fellow Courier columnist Kezia Dugdale mentioned the ill fated development at the top of Dundee’s Hilltown in her column this week.

She rightly suggested that the departing First Minister Humza Yousaf’s visit to the development (a Hillcrest Housing Association project in collaboration with Dundee City Council) might have done “a little more reconnaissance and research which might have thrown up one or two issues with the project”.

I lived in one of the multi-storeys which were demolished to make way for the new houses and I’ve kept a keen eye on their progress, or rather the lack of it, over the last few years as I’ve passed the area.

The houses, approved seven years ago, have faced delays and rising costs and as Kezia’s column pointed out, the contractors made a mess of many aspects of the building costing both extra time and money to the project.

These are social housing homes for rent, but the project exemplifies some of the issues which show that our approach to housing generally needs a radical rethink.

All over the country young folk are being screwed by sky high prices and poor quality finishings in developments where there’s no danger of swinging a proverbial cat.

I’ve heard tales of new houses where snagging faults run into the hundreds, such is the poor and rushed quality of the build, as developers attempt to maximise profits.

Housing in Dundee and beyond needs major re-think

There’s also an argument that builders aren’t meeting the needs of a changing population.

There is, for instance, a need for either smaller bungalow style housing without stairs, so that folk who are in properties too big for their needs, or who struggle with stairs, can contemplate a move to something on the level.

Insisting on at least a percentage of new houses having one downstairs bedroom would make sense.

It’s about time planners took these things into consideration before giving consent to new developments.

Many folk who are fit at the moment may not be as sprightly as the years pass, and it would make sense to develop a housing market which can accommodate their future needs.

In the rented sector many good tenants have their lives blighted by high rents, but also by anti-social neighbours without any sense of civic responsibility.

Unkempt gardens, dirty closes, landings and bin recesses, are all ongoing problems which makes life a misery for the decent tenants.

We should insist on a return to proper factoring of properties and much stricter consequences for those who don’t observe proper communal living standards.

Housing both private and public is a crucial component of civilised living, but there are whole areas where we’re getting things wrong.

It’s time for a major re-think to change things for the better.

Second-hand not to be sniffed at

If I had a pound for every time I’ve bought new furniture and given the old stuff away free or for buttons I’d be a wealthy man.

The Courier story on the wee shop opening in Coupar Angus to sell second hand furniture to folk on a budget reminded me of the money I’ve thrown away by changing new for old too regularly.

You get peanuts for second hand furniture which is often very nearly new, but that represents a great opportunity for buyers unconcerned about what others think.

A relative moved back from London recently and has furnished her large flat with older pieces which she’s assiduously bought on e bay and in salerooms.

Chosen wisely, used furniture can be a real steal, and in her case her new gaff looks absolutely stunning with her keen eye for a bargain, allied to her exceptionally artful taste in decor.

For the price we paid for two sofas at Chez Spence she’s practically rigged out her entire pad with impressive and sophisticated furnishings at bargain basement rates.

While new will always have its place, there are definite bargains to be had for those with a sharp appreciation for previously owned furniture.