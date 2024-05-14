JIM SPENCE: Men’s Shed funding cut shows it’s time to stand up for blokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Men’s Shed funding cut shows it’s time to stand up for blokes

"With over 200 Men’s Sheds groups across Scotland reaching and supporting over 10,000 men, the funding cut sends a clear message to men: you don’t count."

Government funding for Men's Sheds has been stopped. Image: DC Thomson design
By Jim Spence

Who will speak up for men?

Who is fighting the corner for everyday blokes?

Who is standing up for the 50 per cent of the population who, in recent times, have watched on silently and in disbelief as we’ve been labelled with everything from toxic masculinity, a danger to women, and a bullying patriarchy.

Women’s groups have numerous organisations fighting their corner and advancing their cause.

And every other group, from LGBT to various religious denominations, take up the cudgels whenever their rights are threatened.

But half the population is without representation and hunkering down as it’s assailed from all sides.

The withdrawal of funding for Scottish Men’s Sheds sums up perfectly the situation today’s man finds himself in.

The Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA) is being abandoned by the Scottish Government over the miserly sum of £75,000.

SMSA was created in 2014 as a national hub to help men’s health and wellbeing and to try to reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Funding for Men’s Sheds has been cut. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Their funding from the Scottish Government has been reduced over the years and is now stopped.

With over 200 Men’s Sheds groups across Scotland reaching and supporting over 10,000 men, the funding cut sends a clear message to men: you don’t count.

If we did matter why, given the rise in suicide amongst Scottish men – with 75% of those who died by suicide in Scotland last year being male, would Holyrood withdraw such a meagre sum which might make the difference between a life saved and a life lost?

Men’s Sheds have made ‘real difference’

The SMSA has pledged “to continue making a real difference by empowering thousands of men (our sons, brothers, fathers, uncles and grandfathers) and their communities – over the coming years – to play their part in a system change towards a wellbeing economy”.

But given the Scottish Government has given up even paying lip service to men they’ll have to do it with help from other sources it seems.

Men’s Shed members build various things for their communities. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The sisterhood has been much more voluble and vociferous in fighting their corner than we men have been.

We’ve allowed ourselves in recent times to be portrayed in far too many negative ways.

We’ve sat back silently as we’ve been denigrated as dangerous lumpen brutes and we’ve taken it with barely a murmur.

We’ve been painted as misogynists, women haters, sexists, bigots, and every other cheap insult possible.

We’ve been told by some groups that we’ve no right to comment on issues which only affect women, yet criticised when we fail to stick our heads above the parapet to give them support.

Modern man ‘torn in many directions’

Women rightly demand safe spaces from those men who might do them harm, and yet as we’ve seen recently with the establishment Garrick club relenting to pressure and opening up to female members, male only spaces aren’t acceptable.

Now in fairness that example is less a case of feminism in action than posh elite women wishing to lord it over their working class hoi polloi sisters, whom they regard as an inferior species, but the hypocrisy still stinks to high heaven.

Modern man is being torn in many directions.

Fearful of what his place is in the world, wanting to be fair yet watching as unfairness and conscious bias is increasingly practiced towards him in employment and other areas of life.

The Me Too movement also did enormous harm as the naïve and those with personal agendas rushed to accept all allegations, whether backed by evidence or not, of alleged male wrongdoing.

Maybe modern man needs the safe space of Men’s Sheds more than ever.

Club chaplains are invaluable to athletes

I had an interesting blether after mass on Sunday with former BBC colleague Elizabeth Quigley who wrote recently about the work of football club pastors.

Men’s mental health is a growing issue of concern and it’s one of the areas that club pastors are invaluable in.

Liz interviewed David Barrie, the St Johnstone club chaplain.

The Rev’s day job is pastor of Pitlochry Baptist church but he’s part of a growing trend in sport with as Liz pointed out chaplains in shinty, rugby, golf, basketball, and cycling.

Elizabeth Quigley with husband John Swinney. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Liz interviewed Mark Fleming, the national director for sports chaplaincy in Scotland who said “It’s not primarily a religious role.

“It’s more around giving pastoral support, especially in the areas of mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.”

Sports stars may sound like they have it all but there are great pressures on them from performance pressure, to injury problems, to handling life as their careers inevitably draw to a close.

Club chaplains can be invaluable and confidential sources of help to athletes who face high public and private expectations and who often have no other source to draw on to help with those issues.

Whether it’s a Man’s Shed or a club chaplain, a place where advice and support can be sought is always invaluable.

Conversation