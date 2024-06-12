STEVE FINAN: It’s not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: It’s not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone

"Get sending emails, letters, texts, and buttonhole every councillor. Tell them to reverse the Dundee-damaging measure of a low emissions zone."

LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

A ray of light has appeared in the anti-common sense gloom over Scotland’s cities.

Aberdeen City Council is to re-consider its bus gates scheme after a backlash from Aberdonians and businesses in the Granite City.

No one should be surprised there were complaints, the bus gates system is bonkers.

This is, however, an example that when councils impose the unjustified, unhelpful and unneeded, they can be forced to undo.

Dundee, do what Aberdeen did.

Get sending emails, letters, texts, and buttonhole every councillor. Tell them to reverse the Dundee-damaging measure of a low emissions zone.

Email your councillor, council leader, Lord Provost. Email them all. You’ll find addresses on the council website.

If Dundee’s LEZ has resulted in a problem for you, if your business is affected, tell them. They created that problem so it is beholden upon them to fix it. Ask how they’re going to fix it.

Don’t be a doormat, rage against the machinery of government.

I watched Dundee City Council’s committee meetings on Monday evening and was amused by the all-round self-congratulation for having imposed the LEZ.

It is human nature that, once a group has finished a project, they sit back and think “how wonderful we are”.

Bus gate signs in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

But what if assessments are made that are not affected by that confirmation bias?

What if you dispassionately judge the results of the project and decide: this is not an improvement?

The way to make an impartial judgment is to look at the facts.

Dundee LEZ only moves pollution elsewhere

Will the LEZ change air quality in the city centre? Yes, to a degree.

But the big, trumpeting, stamping elephant in the room is – very inconveniently for the self-congratulators – does it change the air quality in the city as a whole?

No. It merely pushes the problem elsewhere.

How can it improve the city’s health overall when not one emissions-producing vehicle has been removed?

Does this matter? It does to people who live where the dirtiest engines have been banished to.

Take Arbroath Road. Craigie High School’s all-weather playing field, and Dundee High’s playing fields, are less than 10 meters from the A92.

Craigie High School, Dundee. Pic Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Craigie playing field is beside traffic queues for the Scott-Fyffe circle, with a zebra crossing almost constantly in use.

Idling HGV diesels spew fumes which roll down the incline, across the tarmac path, through the chain link fence, and on to that playing field – to be breathed in by young lungs.

That playing field must be one of the most polluted areas in Dundee. If I was a Craigie parent I’d be asking DCC questions about their priorities.

That’s just one place made worse by the LEZ. You’ll have your own examples of why you think the LEZ is a waste of time, in the wrong place, or anti-prosperity.

Do something about it.

Interrupt the smug back-slapping – they were all at it, every member of every party – with a strongly worded email. Demand answers. Don’t back down, don’t be fobbed off.

If minds can be changed in Aberdeen, they can be changed in Dundee.

