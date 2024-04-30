MARTEL MAXWELL: Closure of award-winning Angus family butchers is huge loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Closure of award-winning Angus family butchers is huge loss

People like world-class pie maker Alan Pirie, who ran James Pirie and Sons of Newtyle, are remembered and loved for making a difference.

Alan Pirie with his award winning scotch pies. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Martel Maxwell

Jamie hadn’t long left the house when he rang.

“Is everything OK?” I asked.

“Not really,” he said.

My mind raced. Was everyone OK?

“Why, what’s happened?”

“The butcher in Newtyle – Jimmy Pirie – he’s closed down. There’s a notice on the door to say that after 60 odd years, sadly he’s shutting up.”

Once I got over the relief everyone was safe and well, I had to agree – the news was sad.

We are spoilt for choice when it comes to butchers in and around Dundee, whether – to name but a few – West End, MacDonald or Scott Brothers or Grossets, led by the charismatic Gilbert.

And it’s my humble opinion that no one says ‘half a pound of polony,’ like a Dundonian.

Assistant Lewis Hackney, owner Alan Pirie and manager James Small with the pies. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But Pirie’s – James Pirie and Sons of Newtyle – was something else.

Every time a pal came from England, we’d treat them to a Pirie Scotch pie.

Not any Scotch pie but officially, the best in the world.

Numerous times, the esteemed butcher won the global competition, held in various locations around the world, for his recipe.

So highly regarded was it, a competitor from Canada once posed as a customer in the Newtyle shop, to enquire about the ingredients.

Pirie and his staff weren’t fooled and kept schtum.

And the beef fillet. I have never and doubtful I ever will, taste anything like theirs.

It was so tender it felt like it melted in your mouth, our go-to for a special occasion with family or friends.

I hope Mr Pirie and his staff know how valued they were. I hope they had an almighty send-off and I hope he enjoys well-earned retirement.

Local people make a difference

He’s just one person but Dundee is full of single people who made a lasting difference.

Only the other day I was sad to learn the whirlwind that is Margaret Mather had hung up her showbiz shoes.

Sad because I didn’t know of the show staged for her send off, with acts from all over Dundee performing in her honour. I wish I’d known and been there.

When I was a wee girl, she led Junior Showtime, putting on brilliant musicals at Whitehall Theatre.

How many kids did she inspire to perform? How many remember her shows with misty eyes?

My own single mum sent me to her classes – and I didn’t realise until reading about her in a farewell piece in this paper, that she was a single mum herself who set up the ground breaking club in 1968.

Margaret Mather.

The thing about being from a certain place is that the connections and memories you have of it are particular to you and your people.

It’s a love story not just of this city but if the people who have made a difference to your life, big or small.

Retirement makes their contribution no less special or important.

It’s when I write about the people of Dundee – whether tennis coaching with Dave Gordon, the waitress in Frankie Davies or the handsome teenager who worked at the Esplanade Fair – that I often get the biggest, funnies and sometimes most moving response in my inbox from you.

These people – who push the boundaries whether musical or mince, are remembered and loved. I hope they know that.

