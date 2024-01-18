How a Newtyle village butcher claimed FIFTH World Scotch pie crown

There are pies, there are good pies and then there are James Pirie & Son pies.

The Newtyle butcher is enjoying the sweet taste of success this week after its Scotch pie was declared the best in the world.

And it’s becoming something of a habit.

James Pirie & Son’s victory in the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards means the family butcher has clinched the crown for an unprecedented fifth time.

The latest win follows triumphs in 2018, 2020 and 2022, as well as in 2021 when it took the title of World Scotch Pie Champion of Champions.

Alan Pirie, who followed his dad into the business in 1965, said care was the secret ingredient when it comes to the best Scotch pie.

“All our pies are hand made,” he said.

“They’re not made in big batches. There’s a lot of care and attention goes into every one.

“We’ve won more than 200 awards,” he added.

“But this is the big one.”

Best Scotch Pie brings pride to village

The shop, in Newtyle near Blairgowrie, has been doing a roaring trade since the latest victory was announced.

“It’s been very busy,” said Alan.

“Something like this brings people in. They might come for a pie but then they see everything else we have on display.”

And he said his team were all thrilled to have helped put Newtyle on the map.

“We’re absolutely over the moon,” he added.

“To win the World Championship five times is a major achievement. Nobody else has done that.

“It’s all local staff we have in the shop here. They’re fantastic.

“And it’s a great achievement for a small village shop.”

Industry’s future is bright

Almost 80 butchers, bakers and pie makers took part in the competition, organised by the trade association Scottish Bakers.

Judges were looking for excellence in taste, touch, appearance and smell.

In addition to the best Scotch pie, they considered categories such as football pies, macaroni pies, bridies and even vegetarian options.

TV presenter Carol Smillie dished out the awards to the winners.

She said: “I am always delighted to present these awards, to meet so many faces old and new and of course all those delicious pies.

“These bakers and butchers consistently provide such high quality and the new faces tell me that the sector continues to thrive and prosper with more professionals than ever throwing their hats into the ring.”