Home News Perth & Kinross

How a Newtyle village butcher claimed FIFTH World Scotch pie crown

Alan Pirie shares the secret of success after his family business brought the coveted prize for best pie on the planet back to their village once again

By Morag Lindsay
Alan Pirie in butcher gear smiling as he holds two pies to the camera behind the counter in his Newtyle shop
Scotland's pie king Alan Pirie is thrilled with the latest success. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There are pies, there are good pies and then there are James Pirie & Son pies.

The Newtyle butcher is enjoying the sweet taste of success this week after its Scotch pie was declared the best in the world.

And it’s becoming something of a habit.

James Pirie & Son’s victory in the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards means the family butcher has clinched the crown for an unprecedented fifth time.

Assistant Lewis Hackney, owner Alan Pirie and manager James Small in the Newtyle shop. Lewis and James are holding trays of pies and Alan is holding a trophy in the shape of an enormous pie
Assistant Lewis Hackney, owner Alan Pirie and manager James Small with Newtyle’s world-beating pies. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The latest win follows triumphs in 2018, 2020 and 2022, as well as in 2021 when it took the title of World Scotch Pie Champion of Champions.

Alan Pirie, who followed his dad into the business in 1965, said care was the secret ingredient when it comes to the best Scotch pie.

“All our pies are hand made,” he said.

“They’re not made in big batches. There’s a lot of care and attention goes into every one.

hand holding a tray of Scotch pies
Scotch pie perfection at James Pirie and Son in Newtyle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’ve won more than 200 awards,” he added.

“But this is the big one.”

Best Scotch Pie brings pride to village

The shop, in Newtyle near Blairgowrie, has been doing a roaring trade since the latest victory was announced.

“It’s been very busy,” said Alan.

“Something like this brings people in. They might come for a pie but then they see everything else we have on display.”

James Pirie and Son interior. A traditional butcher shop showing rows of pies, pastry products and butcher meat
Pies are just part of the story. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And he said his team were all thrilled to have helped put Newtyle on the map.

“We’re absolutely over the moon,” he added.

“To win the World Championship five times is a major achievement. Nobody else has done that.

Alan Pirie smiling as he holds two pies up to the camera inside his butcher shop
Alan is over the moon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s all local staff we have in the shop here. They’re fantastic.

“And it’s a great achievement for a small village shop.”

Industry’s future is bright

Almost 80 butchers, bakers and pie makers took part in the competition, organised by the trade association Scottish Bakers.

Four tables full of pies being judged at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
Each category has its own table with all the submitted pies and savouries. Image: David Wardle

Judges were looking for excellence in taste, touch, appearance and smell.

In addition to the best Scotch pie, they considered categories such as football pies, macaroni pies, bridies and even vegetarian options.

TV presenter Carol Smillie dished out the awards to the winners.

Alan Pirie holding a trophy in the shape of a giant pie on stage with Carol Smillie
Carol Smillie helped Alan lifted the coveted trophy once again. Image SWNS.

She said: “I am always delighted to present these awards, to meet so many faces old and new and of course all those delicious pies.

“These bakers and butchers consistently provide such high quality and the new faces tell me that the sector continues to thrive and prosper with more professionals than ever throwing their hats into the ring.”

