David Martindale believes Raith Rovers have bigger budget than Livingston as Premiership boss cranks up heat on Scottish Cup clash

David Martindale reckons Raith Rovers have a bigger budget than Livingston and insists there is nothing between the teams on the pitch.

The Lions host the Championship title hopefuls in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup clash and are looking to pick up their first win across all competitions since October.

That 13 game winless run has left the West Lothian side six points adrift at the Premiership basement.

It is a different story at Rovers, with Ian Murray’s side only trailing second tier leaders Dundee United on goal difference.

And Livingston boss Martindale, who has just returned with his players from a winter training camp in Turkey, is bracing himself for an evenly contested fourth round clash.

He said: “Raith are doing really well, the club is on the up.

“Although we’re in different leagues, I don’t think the gap is that big to be honest I would imagine Raith have a bigger budget than us, a bigger fan base than us.

“Yeah we’re in different leagues but I don’t think there is a lot between the two clubs.

“If there was an 18 team Premiership I don’t think it would weaken, I think it would be for the better.

“There are a minimum of about six-plus teams in the Championship who I think would be great for the Premiership.”

Turkish training camp

Martindale was encouraged by his team’s battling display in the narrow loss to Hearts before the winter shutdown.

And after a training camp in Turkey, for which they won paid-for accommodation in a pre-season tournament, Martindale is feeling refreshed ahead of the visit of Rovers.

He said: “We’re back to playing football, fingers crossed the game goes ahead with the temperatures over the last few days.

“All going well we will be back playing football on Saturday, which is something we all want to be doing.”