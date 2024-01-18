David Martindale believes Raith Rovers have bigger budget than Livingston as Premiership boss cranks up heat on Scottish Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

David Martindale believes Raith Rovers have bigger budget than Livingston as Premiership boss cranks up heat on Scottish Cup clash

The Livi boss feels there is very little between his side and their Cup opponents.

By Darren Johnstone
Livingston boss David Martindale (left) believes Raith Rovers counterpart Ian Murray (right) has more money to spend. Images: SNS
Livingston boss David Martindale (left) believes Raith Rovers counterpart Ian Murray (right) has more money to spend. Images: SNS

David Martindale reckons Raith Rovers have a bigger budget than Livingston and insists there is nothing between the teams on the pitch.

The Lions host the Championship title hopefuls in tomorrow’s Scottish Cup clash and are looking to pick up their first win across all competitions since October.

That 13 game winless run has left the West Lothian side six points adrift at the Premiership basement.

It is a different story at Rovers, with Ian Murray’s side only trailing second tier leaders Dundee United on goal difference.

And Livingston boss Martindale, who has just returned with his players from a winter training camp in Turkey, is bracing himself for an evenly contested fourth round clash.

Livingston manager David Martindale. Image: SNS

He said: “Raith are doing really well, the club is on the up.

“Although we’re in different leagues, I don’t think the gap is that big to be honest I would imagine Raith have a bigger budget than us, a bigger fan base than us.

“Yeah we’re in different leagues but I don’t think there is a lot between the two clubs.

“If there was an 18 team Premiership I don’t think it would weaken, I think it would be for the better.

“There are a minimum of about six-plus teams in the Championship who I think would be great for the Premiership.”

Turkish training camp

Martindale was encouraged by his team’s battling display in the narrow loss to Hearts before the winter shutdown.

And after a training camp in Turkey, for which they won paid-for accommodation in a pre-season tournament, Martindale is feeling refreshed ahead of the visit of Rovers.

He said: “We’re back to playing football, fingers crossed the game goes ahead with the temperatures over the last few days.

“All going well we will be back playing football on Saturday, which is something we all want to be doing.”

Conversation