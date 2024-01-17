Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers’ Premiership ambitions convinced him to sign new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers’ Premiership ambitions convinced him to sign new deal

The club's top scorer has penned a two-year contract extension

By Iain Collin
Lewis Vaughan in action for Raith Rovers against Hibernian earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan has signed a new deal with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Lewis Vaughan insists he has signed a new contract at Raith Rovers because he wants to play in the Premiership.

The 28-year-old penned a two-year extension on Tuesday to commit himself to the Stark’s Park outfit until June 2026.

It will keep him at his only senior club into a 15th season.

He has witnessed plenty of ups and downs in that time in Kirkcaldy.

Lewis Vaughan leaps to celebrate scoring for Raith Rovers earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan believes he can reach the Premiership with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

From relegation and promotion to the nightmare of four ACL operations and the thrill of the comebacks, he has seen it all.

And he is convinced there are more highs on the horizon as he sets his sights on playing top-flight football.

Ian Murray’s side currently sit second in the Championship table on goal difference behind Dundee United, who have a game in hand.

He said: “The club’s going on the right trajectory and, for me, it was a straight-forward decision, to be honest.

“I want to be in the Premiership and the club wants to be in the Premiership.

‘A right chance’

“So, the feelings there were mutual. I’ve been at the club a long time and it was an easy decision to sign for another two years.

“We’re joint top of the Championship just now.

“There’s still a long way to go, don’t get me wrong, but we’ve given ourselves an opportunity with how we’ve done in the first half of the season.

“We’ve now got a right chance in the second half of the season and we’ll see what happens.”

He added: “We’re certainly going about our business the right way. We’ve hit a bit of a sticky patch recently but that’s football.

Lewis Vaughan looks dejected during Raith Rovers 4-4 draw with Ayr United in December. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Lewis Vaughan has seen his fair share of ups and downs with Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“I’m confident that the squad we’ve got is good enough to play in the Premiership and that is the target.

“I want to play in the top league and if I didn’t think the club was capable of doing that, or if I thought the club was happy where they are, then I wouldn’t have signed it.

“That speaks volumes for how confident I am that we can get there, whether that’s this season or next season or at some point in the future.”

Vaughan is currently the leading scorer for Raith and top of the charts in the Championship along with Queen’s Park’s Ruari Paton and Brian Graham of Partick Thistle.

He has netted some vitally important goals in his 13 for the campaign in all competitions.

‘A crazy game’

Entering the final few months of his previous deal, the fans’ favourite might have been tempted to run down his contract and see what alternative offers transpired.

However, he is adamant he was always happy to stay.

He added: “I’ve probably seen more in my time at Raith than most players do in their careers.

“But football’s a crazy game and it’s something you just learn to deal with and take in your stride.

“I’ve had to get used to the ups and downs. But the ups outweigh the downs and I’m excited to see what the future holds for myself and the club.

“For me, it’s just about staying fit and playing games and scoring goals, and hopefully taking us to the next level.”

9