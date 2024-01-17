Man, 21, killed after crash on Foxton Drive in Glenrothes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man, 21, died in a crash in Glenrothes on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Foxton Drive in the Stenton area of the town at around 7.40pm after reports of a one-car crash.

Police investigating the incident say a yellow Skoda Fabia was driving along Foxton Road when it appeared to lose control.

It came off the road colliding with an empty bus stop before crashing into trees.

Police and paramedics attended however the 21-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident

A 19-year-old male passenger was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and later discharged after treatment.

Foxton Drive was closed several hours as an investigation into the cause of the Glenrothes crash got underway.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick from Road Policing said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“We are looking to speak to any motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident on Tuesday evening, who may have seen a yellow Skoda Fabia, or anything else which could be of significance.

“We would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3094 of Tuesday, January 16.