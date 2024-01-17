Man, 21, killed after crash on Foxton Drive in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 21, killed after crash on Foxton Drive in Glenrothes

Police are appealing for witnesses after the car hit a bus stop before crashing into trees on Tuesday.

By Neil Henderson
Foxton Drive, Glenrothes.
Foxton Drive, Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man, 21, died in a crash in Glenrothes on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to Foxton Drive in the Stenton area of the town at around 7.40pm after reports of a one-car crash.

Police investigating the incident say a yellow Skoda Fabia was driving along Foxton Road when it appeared to lose control.

It came off the road colliding with an empty bus stop before crashing into trees.

Police and paramedics attended however the 21-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident

A 19-year-old male passenger was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, and later discharged after treatment.

Foxton Drive was closed several hours as an investigation into the cause of the Glenrothes crash got underway.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick from Road Policing said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“We are looking to speak to any motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident on Tuesday evening, who may have seen a yellow Skoda Fabia, or anything else which could be of significance.

“We would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3094 of Tuesday, January 16.

 

