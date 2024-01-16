Fife Emergency services descend on Glenrothes street after car hits bus stop before crashing into trees Police, ambulance and two fire appliances rushed to the scene in the Stenton area of the town. By Neil Henderson January 16 2024, 9.45pm Share Emergency services descend on Glenrothes street after car hits bus stop before crashing into trees Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4868077/car-hits-bus-stop-before-crashing-into-trees-on-glenrothes-street/ Copy Link Foxton Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View Emergency services have descended on a Glenrothes street after a car stuck a bus stop before crashing into trees on Tuesday. Police, paramedics and two fire crews raced to Foxton Drive in the town shortly before 8pm after reports of a one-car crash. Eyewitnesses report seeing the car mount the pavement and strike the bus stop before crashing into nearby trees. A number of local residents and passers by were seen helping a driver and a passenger as the alarm was raised. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.47pm of a one-vehicle collision on Foxton Drive. “Two appliances, one from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy were despatched. “The stop call came in at 9.16pm and both crews left the scene a short time later. “We don’t have any information regarding any injuries at this time.”