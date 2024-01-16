Emergency services descend on Glenrothes street after car hits bus stop before crashing into trees

Emergency services have descended on a Glenrothes street after a car stuck a bus stop before crashing into trees on Tuesday.

Police, paramedics and two fire crews raced to Foxton Drive in the town shortly before 8pm after reports of a one-car crash.

Eyewitnesses report seeing the car mount the pavement and strike the bus stop before crashing into nearby trees.

A number of local residents and passers by were seen helping a driver and a passenger as the alarm was raised.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.47pm of a one-vehicle collision on Foxton Drive.

“Two appliances, one from Glenrothes and one from Kirkcaldy were despatched.

“The stop call came in at 9.16pm and both crews left the scene a short time later.

“We don’t have any information regarding any injuries at this time.”