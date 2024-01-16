David Wotherspoon opens up on ‘disappointing’ manner of St Johnstone exit as Dundee United signing bids to silence fitness snipers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

David Wotherspoon opens up on ‘disappointing’ manner of St Johnstone exit as Dundee United signing bids to silence fitness snipers

Wotherspoon, 34, believes he has plenty left in the tank.

By Alan Temple
St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon in the colours of Dundee United
David Wotherspoon discussed his move to Dundee United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

David Wotherspoon has lamented the “disappointing” nature of his St Johnstone exit, claiming the Perth club reneged on talks regarding a new contract and left him feeling “not wanted”.

Wotherspoon’s status as a Saintees legend is set in stone; a decade of service, more than 350 appearances, five European campaigns, a League Cup and TWO Scottish Cups.

The home-town hero is the ONLY man to start all three showpiece finals during a golden era for St Johnstone.

However, his final season proved a less than fitting way for a storied Saints career to end, with Wotherspoon an increasingly peripheral figure before being released by former boss Steven MacLean in the summer.

And even with all his honours and international achievements – appearing at the 2022 World Cup with Canada – it has left him with a “point to prove” upon signing for Dundee United.

David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon is arguably the greatest ever Saintee. Image: SNS.

“It was almost like age became this massive thing when I was let go (by St Johnstone),” said Wotherspoon. “Within myself, and in my training, I still felt like I had a lot to give.

“So, I was disappointed with the way things ended. I have a point to prove. I want to achieve things, enjoy my football, and play in front of my family; let my kids see their dad play.”

Asked what specifically “disappointed” him, Wotherspoon continued: “Everything that surrounded it, really. There was a lot leading up to it that left me feeling disappointed.

“Around January, when Callum (Davidson) was in charge, he wanted to offer me a deal and then that just sort of disappeared. As games went on, I wasn’t playing much, and I felt like I wasn’t wanted.

“It was like I’d reached a certain stage in my career, so they were happy for me to move on.

Dundee United's David Wotherspoon, pictured at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon signed for Dundee United on Monday. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“That’s football. That’s business. I’ve dealt with it and put it to bed. I thank St Johnstone for all the years they looked after me. And they did, for 10 years. Ten years that were some of my best times in football.”

Wotherspoon: Maybe I waited too long

Following his departure from McDiarmid Park, Wotherspoon spent the best part of four months without a club, an extraordinary hiatus for a player of his pedigree.

“It was really tough,” he continued. “Over the summer, I was in America playing with the (Canada) national team. We played in the Nations League, getting to the final.

“Then I played a few games at the Gold Cup, which was unbelievable to be a part of.

David Wotherspoon applauds the Canada fans after their World Cup exit. Image: Shutterstock.
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada. Image: Shutterstock.

“I came back home and there wasn’t any sign of things moving and nothing was really happening. There were a couple of offers but I wanted to wait for the right one. Maybe I waited a little too long and things started to die out.

“I got to a point where I just needed to get back in somewhere.”

Question marks

Wotherspoon kept fit and sharp by training with Dunfermline Athletic for a period and was offered a deal by Pars boss James McPake.

But he ultimately joined Inverness in October and played 11 of a possible 13 games during his time in the Highlands, scoring three goals and claiming two assists in the process.

Wotherspoon reckons that answered any questions regarding his fitness, having grown increasingly “annoyed” at those doubting his durability following almost a year out with a devastating knee (ACL) injury sustained in 2021.

“Absolutely, that (fitness questions) annoyed me,” he continued.

“I know I came back from a serious injury, so people had questions about my fitness, initially. But I got myself fit, to the point where I got to a World Cup, which was huge. After that, I felt like I wouldn’t have any doubters.

“Then things started to turn. I don’t know what happened, but it was suddenly a question mark when people were looking at me. It was, “he’s had a serious injury; what about his age?”

“But I’ve proved up at Inverness that I’ve looked after myself, got myself fit and still have the desire and attitude to keep going.”

Getting a reaction

And Wotherspoon has expressed his appreciation at the social media support from the Perth and United faithful alike, with even his Saints-daft family coming round to the idea of him in Tangerine.

David Wotherspoon's new home at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon’s new home at Tannadice. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

He laughed: “It (the move) was always going to get a reaction!

“But the Dundee United fans have welcomed me very nicely on social media and St Johnstone fans have been good, too. I’m very grateful for how they’ve all reacted and the messages I’ve had.

“There have been a few funny comments – a few sending prayers to my brother (Ian) because he’ll have to go to Dundee United games! But the family are all delighted I’ve made the move, getting closer to home.”

Indeed, while the imperative to help United back to the top-flight and add another trophy to his collection is a compelling one, less time away from his wife and children is another altogether human reason for the switch.

That was exemplified on Tuesday, as he celebrated his 34th birthday.

“I got a nice couple of presents from my kids in the morning. That was a real positive, because I could have been up in Inverness waking up by myself!”

Conversation