David Wotherspoon opens up on ‘disappointing’ manner of St Johnstone exit as Dundee United signing bids to silence fitness snipers

David Wotherspoon has lamented the “disappointing” nature of his St Johnstone exit, claiming the Perth club reneged on talks regarding a new contract and left him feeling “not wanted”.

Wotherspoon’s status as a Saintees legend is set in stone; a decade of service, more than 350 appearances, five European campaigns, a League Cup and TWO Scottish Cups.

The home-town hero is the ONLY man to start all three showpiece finals during a golden era for St Johnstone.

However, his final season proved a less than fitting way for a storied Saints career to end, with Wotherspoon an increasingly peripheral figure before being released by former boss Steven MacLean in the summer.

And even with all his honours and international achievements – appearing at the 2022 World Cup with Canada – it has left him with a “point to prove” upon signing for Dundee United.

“It was almost like age became this massive thing when I was let go (by St Johnstone),” said Wotherspoon. “Within myself, and in my training, I still felt like I had a lot to give.

“So, I was disappointed with the way things ended. I have a point to prove. I want to achieve things, enjoy my football, and play in front of my family; let my kids see their dad play.”

Asked what specifically “disappointed” him, Wotherspoon continued: “Everything that surrounded it, really. There was a lot leading up to it that left me feeling disappointed.

“Around January, when Callum (Davidson) was in charge, he wanted to offer me a deal and then that just sort of disappeared. As games went on, I wasn’t playing much, and I felt like I wasn’t wanted.

“It was like I’d reached a certain stage in my career, so they were happy for me to move on.

“That’s football. That’s business. I’ve dealt with it and put it to bed. I thank St Johnstone for all the years they looked after me. And they did, for 10 years. Ten years that were some of my best times in football.”

Wotherspoon: Maybe I waited too long

Following his departure from McDiarmid Park, Wotherspoon spent the best part of four months without a club, an extraordinary hiatus for a player of his pedigree.

“It was really tough,” he continued. “Over the summer, I was in America playing with the (Canada) national team. We played in the Nations League, getting to the final.

“Then I played a few games at the Gold Cup, which was unbelievable to be a part of.

“I came back home and there wasn’t any sign of things moving and nothing was really happening. There were a couple of offers but I wanted to wait for the right one. Maybe I waited a little too long and things started to die out.

“I got to a point where I just needed to get back in somewhere.”

Question marks

Wotherspoon kept fit and sharp by training with Dunfermline Athletic for a period and was offered a deal by Pars boss James McPake.

But he ultimately joined Inverness in October and played 11 of a possible 13 games during his time in the Highlands, scoring three goals and claiming two assists in the process.

Wotherspoon reckons that answered any questions regarding his fitness, having grown increasingly “annoyed” at those doubting his durability following almost a year out with a devastating knee (ACL) injury sustained in 2021.

“Absolutely, that (fitness questions) annoyed me,” he continued.

“I know I came back from a serious injury, so people had questions about my fitness, initially. But I got myself fit, to the point where I got to a World Cup, which was huge. After that, I felt like I wouldn’t have any doubters.

“Then things started to turn. I don’t know what happened, but it was suddenly a question mark when people were looking at me. It was, “he’s had a serious injury; what about his age?”

“But I’ve proved up at Inverness that I’ve looked after myself, got myself fit and still have the desire and attitude to keep going.”

Getting a reaction

And Wotherspoon has expressed his appreciation at the social media support from the Perth and United faithful alike, with even his Saints-daft family coming round to the idea of him in Tangerine.

He laughed: “It (the move) was always going to get a reaction!

“But the Dundee United fans have welcomed me very nicely on social media and St Johnstone fans have been good, too. I’m very grateful for how they’ve all reacted and the messages I’ve had.

“There have been a few funny comments – a few sending prayers to my brother (Ian) because he’ll have to go to Dundee United games! But the family are all delighted I’ve made the move, getting closer to home.”

Thank you to everyone @ICTFC for everything, made my short stay there brilliant. Thank you to big dunc and Gary Bollan for taking me up there and letting me enjoy playing football. Thanks to my teammates, great bunch of boys and thank you to all the fans for there support 💙❤️ https://t.co/hK8beDqPzk — David Wotherspoon (@Spoony_10) January 14, 2024

Indeed, while the imperative to help United back to the top-flight and add another trophy to his collection is a compelling one, less time away from his wife and children is another altogether human reason for the switch.

That was exemplified on Tuesday, as he celebrated his 34th birthday.

“I got a nice couple of presents from my kids in the morning. That was a real positive, because I could have been up in Inverness waking up by myself!”