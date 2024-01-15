David Wotherspoon given Dundee United contract ‘incentive’ as Jim Goodwin hails new recruit ‘magic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon given Dundee United contract ‘incentive’ as Jim Goodwin hails new recruit ‘magic’

Wotherspoon has joined the Tangerines until the end of the season, initially.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, left, and David Wotherspoo
Jim Goodwin, left, and David Wotherspoon. Images: SNS / Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin has challenged David Wotherspoon to earn an extended deal with Dundee United by firing the Tangerines to promotion.

St Johnstone hero Wotherspoon has joined the title-chasing Terrors until the end of the season, with Goodwin confident the experienced midfielder will bring additional guile and creativity to the final third.

The Canada international arrives in Tayside fresh from a superb three-month stint with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, scoring three goals and teeing up another two for the Highlanders.

And, while the initial contract is a short-term one – boosting the Tangerines’ promotion push – Goodwin sees no reason Wotherspoon could not secure another crack at the top-flight with the Tannadice outfit.

Dundee United signing David Wotherspoon in his new dressing room
Wotherspoon in his new dressing room. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“I think he’s quite excited about being at such a big club, in Dundee United – one that has ambitions of getting promoted back to the top-flight,” said Goodwin.

“Hopefully, David comes in and hits the ground running, and has such a good time here that we all want to extend that (contract).

“That’s the incentive for a number of players.

“As a club, we aren’t able to offer anyone anything until we know where we’ll be this time next season. Everyone is playing for something.”

Goodwin: Wotherspoon was danger-man

Goodwin’s appreciation for Wotherspoon shines through – and is long standing.

The Bridge of Earn-born ace played more than 150 games for Hibernian before joining St Johnstone in 2013, becoming arguably the greatest EVER Saintee in the subsequent decade.

He is the only man to start both of their Scottish Cup wins (2014, 2021) and their Premier Sports Cup triumph (2021) and played a part in FIVE European campaigns during a golden era in Perth.

St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon lifts the Scottish Cup
Wotherspoon lifts the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

“David is a player I’ve always admired,” continued Goodwin. “He is someone who – when he was in the opposition team at St Johnstone – I would identify as a real threat we would need to be concerned about.

“He just adds another dimension of creativity at the top end of the pitch, can score important goals and is very good at cutting open back-lines.

“You see from the way teams line up against us, especially at Tannadice, just how many men are behind the ball. Sometimes you need that little bit of magic to unlock it, and David has that.”

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Feeling ‘lucky’: United boss Goodwin. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “He comes with vast experience and has performed to a very high level consistently in Scotland. We are very lucky to have him.”

Versatility and options

Asked where he envisions Wotherspoon playing in the United side, Goodwin kept his options open.

“David can play several positions,” he added. “He can play in the pocket as a No.10.

“He can be an attack-minded No.8; depending on how the game is going, then we could use him in there, with David picking up attacking spaces.

“Obviously, he’s shown he can play on the left. He’s flexible and he likes the way we try to play.”

Conversation