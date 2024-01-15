David Wotherspoon given Dundee United contract ‘incentive’ as Jim Goodwin hails new recruit ‘magic’

Jim Goodwin has challenged David Wotherspoon to earn an extended deal with Dundee United by firing the Tangerines to promotion.

St Johnstone hero Wotherspoon has joined the title-chasing Terrors until the end of the season, with Goodwin confident the experienced midfielder will bring additional guile and creativity to the final third.

The Canada international arrives in Tayside fresh from a superb three-month stint with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, scoring three goals and teeing up another two for the Highlanders.

And, while the initial contract is a short-term one – boosting the Tangerines’ promotion push – Goodwin sees no reason Wotherspoon could not secure another crack at the top-flight with the Tannadice outfit.

“I think he’s quite excited about being at such a big club, in Dundee United – one that has ambitions of getting promoted back to the top-flight,” said Goodwin.

“Hopefully, David comes in and hits the ground running, and has such a good time here that we all want to extend that (contract).

“That’s the incentive for a number of players.

“As a club, we aren’t able to offer anyone anything until we know where we’ll be this time next season. Everyone is playing for something.”

Goodwin: Wotherspoon was danger-man

Goodwin’s appreciation for Wotherspoon shines through – and is long standing.

The Bridge of Earn-born ace played more than 150 games for Hibernian before joining St Johnstone in 2013, becoming arguably the greatest EVER Saintee in the subsequent decade.

He is the only man to start both of their Scottish Cup wins (2014, 2021) and their Premier Sports Cup triumph (2021) and played a part in FIVE European campaigns during a golden era in Perth.

“David is a player I’ve always admired,” continued Goodwin. “He is someone who – when he was in the opposition team at St Johnstone – I would identify as a real threat we would need to be concerned about.

“He just adds another dimension of creativity at the top end of the pitch, can score important goals and is very good at cutting open back-lines.

“You see from the way teams line up against us, especially at Tannadice, just how many men are behind the ball. Sometimes you need that little bit of magic to unlock it, and David has that.”

Goodwin added: “He comes with vast experience and has performed to a very high level consistently in Scotland. We are very lucky to have him.”

Versatility and options

Asked where he envisions Wotherspoon playing in the United side, Goodwin kept his options open.

“David can play several positions,” he added. “He can play in the pocket as a No.10.

“He can be an attack-minded No.8; depending on how the game is going, then we could use him in there, with David picking up attacking spaces.

“Obviously, he’s shown he can play on the left. He’s flexible and he likes the way we try to play.”