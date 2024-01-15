David Wotherspoon joins Dundee United as St Johnstone legend declares: ‘I love getting my hands on silverware’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon joins Dundee United as St Johnstone legend declares: ‘I love getting my hands on silverware’

The Canada international has signed a deal until the end of the season.

By Alan Temple
David Wotherspoon's new home at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon's new home at Tannadice. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

David Wotherspoon has joined Dundee United on a contract until the end of the season.

Wotherspoon’s short-term deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle expired on Sunday evening, allowing him to officially link up with the Tangerines this week.

The Canada international notched three goals and two assists in 11 appearances for the Caley Jags and could make his United debut against Dunfermline Athletic, with whom he trained as a free agent last summer.

Wotherspoon, who turns 34 on Tuesday, will add guile and quality to United’s attacking midfield options, while he can also operate on the left flank.

He will wear the No.10 jersey and becomes the Tangerines’ second January signing following the arrival of Alex Greive on loan from St Mirren.  

David Wotherspoon of Dundee United pictured at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon will wear No.10 for United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Wotherspoon told Dundee United’s official website: “Where United are in the table, challenging to get back into the Premiership, coupled with the size of the club and the fanbase made it an easy decision to come to Tannadice.

“Hopefully, I can bring success here by contributing with goals and assists to get us across the line.

“I love getting my hands on silverware so getting promotion is something I want to add to my CV!”

Greatest ever Saintee?

Bridge of Earn-born Wotherspoon emerged through the youth ranks at Hibernian, enjoying more than 150 outings with the capital club and representing Scotland at under-21 level.

He made the switch to McDiarmid Park in 2013 and was a key part of the side that made history a year later, lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time with a 2-0 victory over United.

Better was to come in 2020/21 when the Saintees lifted the Premier Sports Cup AND Scottish Cup under Callum Davidson. 

David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021
David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021. Image: SNS

Having played a major role in all three finals – as well as racking up 355 appearances and playing in five European campaigns – Wotherspoon has a real claim to being St Johnstone’s greatest ever player.

Another career milestone was achieved when he represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, entering the fray as a 76th-minute substitute in their final group game against Morocco.

However, a storied decade with the Saintees came to an end last summer when Steven MacLean opted not to offer Wotherspoon a new contract, leaving him to head for the Highlands.

Conversation