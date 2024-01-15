David Wotherspoon joins Dundee United as St Johnstone legend declares: ‘I love getting my hands on silverware’

David Wotherspoon has joined Dundee United on a contract until the end of the season.

Wotherspoon’s short-term deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle expired on Sunday evening, allowing him to officially link up with the Tangerines this week.

The Canada international notched three goals and two assists in 11 appearances for the Caley Jags and could make his United debut against Dunfermline Athletic, with whom he trained as a free agent last summer.

Wotherspoon, who turns 34 on Tuesday, will add guile and quality to United’s attacking midfield options, while he can also operate on the left flank.

He will wear the No.10 jersey and becomes the Tangerines’ second January signing following the arrival of Alex Greive on loan from St Mirren.

Wotherspoon told Dundee United’s official website: “Where United are in the table, challenging to get back into the Premiership, coupled with the size of the club and the fanbase made it an easy decision to come to Tannadice.

“Hopefully, I can bring success here by contributing with goals and assists to get us across the line.

“I love getting my hands on silverware so getting promotion is something I want to add to my CV!”

Greatest ever Saintee?

Bridge of Earn-born Wotherspoon emerged through the youth ranks at Hibernian, enjoying more than 150 outings with the capital club and representing Scotland at under-21 level.

He made the switch to McDiarmid Park in 2013 and was a key part of the side that made history a year later, lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time with a 2-0 victory over United.

Better was to come in 2020/21 when the Saintees lifted the Premier Sports Cup AND Scottish Cup under Callum Davidson.

Having played a major role in all three finals – as well as racking up 355 appearances and playing in five European campaigns – Wotherspoon has a real claim to being St Johnstone’s greatest ever player.

Another career milestone was achieved when he represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, entering the fray as a 76th-minute substitute in their final group game against Morocco.

However, a storied decade with the Saintees came to an end last summer when Steven MacLean opted not to offer Wotherspoon a new contract, leaving him to head for the Highlands.