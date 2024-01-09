EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United win race for David Wotherspoon signing as St Johnstone legend boosts Tangerines’ title chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United win race for David Wotherspoon signing as St Johnstone legend boosts Tangerines’ title chase

Wotherspoon will officially link up with his new club for training next Monday.

By Alan Temple
David Wotherspoon is swamped by Inverness teammates
David Wotherspoon is swamped by Inverness teammates. Image: SNS

Dundee United have won the race to sign St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon.

The Canada internationalist has penned a deal with the Tannadice outfit and will officially become a United player when his short-term contract with Inverness expires at the beginning of next week.

Courier Sport reported United’s interest in Wotherspoon earlier this month, with boss Jim Goodwin keen to add more guile and experience to his attacking midfield options.

Having notched four goals and two assists for the Caley Jags since October, they were understandably keen to keep the Bridge of Earn-born star and tabled a strong offer.

There was also interest from elsewhere in the SPFL.

However, Wotherspoon, who will not feature for Inverness against United this Friday night due to a minor injury, has opted to return to Tayside.

Goodwin expressed his appreciation of Wotherspoon last week, stating: “He is a good player and I always admired him when he was at St Johnstone.

“He had one or two injury issues last year and didn’t play a great deal of football but I think he has proved his fitness up at Inverness and done very well for them.

“His contract at Inverness expires in the middle of the month and he is certainly a player that has quality, and is one that we like.”

Proven pedigree

Hibs academy graduate Wotherspoon left McDiarmid Park last summer following an iconic decade with the Saintees, with ex-boss Steven MacLean opting not to table an extension.

David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021
David Wotherspoon holds aloft the Scottish Cup after St Johnstone completed a cup double in 2021. Image: SNS

He departed as arguably St Johnstone’s greatest ever player. He won the Scottish Cup twice (2014, 2021) and lifted the League Cup (2021) with his hometown club.

Another career milestone was achieved when he represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, entering the fray as a 76th-minute substitute in their final group game against Morocco.

Conversation