EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United win race for David Wotherspoon signing as St Johnstone legend boosts Tangerines’ title chase

Dundee United have won the race to sign St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon.

The Canada internationalist has penned a deal with the Tannadice outfit and will officially become a United player when his short-term contract with Inverness expires at the beginning of next week.

Courier Sport reported United’s interest in Wotherspoon earlier this month, with boss Jim Goodwin keen to add more guile and experience to his attacking midfield options.

Having notched four goals and two assists for the Caley Jags since October, they were understandably keen to keep the Bridge of Earn-born star and tabled a strong offer.

🕺 Dancing feet from David Wotherspoon on his Inverness debut Joy for Duncan Ferguson's Highland men#cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/QwcZudHjSG — SPFL (@spfl) October 30, 2023

There was also interest from elsewhere in the SPFL.

However, Wotherspoon, who will not feature for Inverness against United this Friday night due to a minor injury, has opted to return to Tayside.

Goodwin expressed his appreciation of Wotherspoon last week, stating: “He is a good player and I always admired him when he was at St Johnstone.

“He had one or two injury issues last year and didn’t play a great deal of football but I think he has proved his fitness up at Inverness and done very well for them.

“His contract at Inverness expires in the middle of the month and he is certainly a player that has quality, and is one that we like.”

Proven pedigree

Hibs academy graduate Wotherspoon left McDiarmid Park last summer following an iconic decade with the Saintees, with ex-boss Steven MacLean opting not to table an extension.

He departed as arguably St Johnstone’s greatest ever player. He won the Scottish Cup twice (2014, 2021) and lifted the League Cup (2021) with his hometown club.

Another career milestone was achieved when he represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, entering the fray as a 76th-minute substitute in their final group game against Morocco.