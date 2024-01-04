Jim Goodwin reveals David Wotherspoon admiration as Dundee United boss talks January transfers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin reveals David Wotherspoon admiration as Dundee United boss talks January transfers

St Johnstone legend Wotherspoon is out of contract this month after a successful spell at Inverness Caley Thistle.

By Neil Robertson
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin admits he is a big admirer of St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon.

Dundee United are determined to add to their squad this month to bolster their Championship title charge.

Wotherspoon is understood to be one of the Terrors’ top targets, with his current short-term deal with Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caley Thistle due to end soon.

However, Tannadice boss Goodwin insists there is still work to be done before any new arrivals are confirmed.

The 42-year-old said: “We are talking to one or two at the moment.

David Wotherspoon celebrates finding the net against Queen's Park
Dundee United target David Wotherspoon celebrates finding the net against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

“Those discussions are ongoing but we are confident that between now and the end of the window we will have at least one, possibly two new faces in the squad.”

Goodwin added: “Wotherspoon is a good player and I always admired him when he was at St Johnstone.

“He had one or two injury issues last year and didn’t play a great deal of football but I think he has proved his fitness now up at Inverness and done very well for them.

“He is a player who is available. I think his contract at Inverness expires in the middle of the month so he is certainly a player that has quality and is one that we like.

“But we are no nearer with getting anything done with any player at the moment. We just need to wait and see what happens.”

Lewis O’Donnell links

Meanwhile, highly-rated Terrors youngster Lewis O’Donnell has been linked with clubs down south including Premier League Burnley and Championship outfits Norwich City and Watford.

However, Goodwin insisted United have had no inquiries about the midfielder and instead the manager is looking for the teenager to continue his current development on loan at Kelty Hearts.

Goodwin added: “There has been plenty of stuff on social media and within the press.

“We have certainly had no inquiries ourselves directly.

“Lewis has had a great loan spell at Kelty and done really well. He is still only 18 and he is a young midfielder with lots of potential.

Lewis O'Donnell exiting the Dundee United team bus.
Lewis O’Donnell, pictured, is among several United players out on loan. Image: SNS

“We expect Ross Docherty to be back within a week to 10 days, we have Archie Meekison coming back in and we also have Craig Sibbald, Jordan Tillson, Chris Mochrie and Declan Glass in the middle of the pitch.

“We have good competition and numbers in there so I would hate to end Lewis’s loan early just to bring him back to have him on the bench.

“I think it is important for these young lads to be playing regularly and that’s what Lewis is doing at the moment.

“He is playing very well under a manager in Michael Tidser who plays the game in the right way that suits Lewis, getting on the ball and making passes.

“The feedback we have had from our scouts watching him has all been very positive and I think it would be in his best interests to stay there and keep playing.”

