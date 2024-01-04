Jim Goodwin reveals David Wotherspoon admiration as Dundee United boss talks January transfers

Jim Goodwin admits he is a big admirer of St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon.

Dundee United are determined to add to their squad this month to bolster their Championship title charge.

Wotherspoon is understood to be one of the Terrors’ top targets, with his current short-term deal with Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caley Thistle due to end soon.

However, Tannadice boss Goodwin insists there is still work to be done before any new arrivals are confirmed.

The 42-year-old said: “We are talking to one or two at the moment.

“Those discussions are ongoing but we are confident that between now and the end of the window we will have at least one, possibly two new faces in the squad.”

Goodwin added: “Wotherspoon is a good player and I always admired him when he was at St Johnstone.

“He had one or two injury issues last year and didn’t play a great deal of football but I think he has proved his fitness now up at Inverness and done very well for them.

“He is a player who is available. I think his contract at Inverness expires in the middle of the month so he is certainly a player that has quality and is one that we like.

“But we are no nearer with getting anything done with any player at the moment. We just need to wait and see what happens.”

Lewis O’Donnell links

Meanwhile, highly-rated Terrors youngster Lewis O’Donnell has been linked with clubs down south including Premier League Burnley and Championship outfits Norwich City and Watford.

However, Goodwin insisted United have had no inquiries about the midfielder and instead the manager is looking for the teenager to continue his current development on loan at Kelty Hearts.

Goodwin added: “There has been plenty of stuff on social media and within the press.

“We have certainly had no inquiries ourselves directly.

“Lewis has had a great loan spell at Kelty and done really well. He is still only 18 and he is a young midfielder with lots of potential.

“We expect Ross Docherty to be back within a week to 10 days, we have Archie Meekison coming back in and we also have Craig Sibbald, Jordan Tillson, Chris Mochrie and Declan Glass in the middle of the pitch.

“We have good competition and numbers in there so I would hate to end Lewis’s loan early just to bring him back to have him on the bench.

“I think it is important for these young lads to be playing regularly and that’s what Lewis is doing at the moment.

“He is playing very well under a manager in Michael Tidser who plays the game in the right way that suits Lewis, getting on the ball and making passes.

“The feedback we have had from our scouts watching him has all been very positive and I think it would be in his best interests to stay there and keep playing.”