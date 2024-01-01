Duncan Ferguson addresses David Wotherspoon future amid Dundee United interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Duncan Ferguson addresses David Wotherspoon future amid Dundee United interest

The Inverness boss is desperate to keep the St Johnstone legend.

By Alan Temple
Duncan Ferguson, left, and David Wotherspoon
Duncan Ferguson, left, has not given up hope of keeping Wotherspoon. Image: SNS

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson has acknowledged that the Caley Jags face a battle to keep Dundee United target David Wotherspoon.

Courier Sport revealed on Sunday that Wotherspoon is attracting interest from Tannadice, with boss Jim Goodwin an admirer of his experience, versatility, and ability to unlock a defence.

The Canada international has notched five goals and one assist in 11 games in all competitions since penning a short-term deal with Inverness in October.

That contract runs until mid-January.

I know he’s got other offers and he’s going through that in his mind with his family.

Duncan Ferguson on David Wotherspoon

The Highlanders have tabled an extension – with Ferguson willing to be patient as he waits for an answer – but the former United marksman knows there will be competition for the St Johnstone legend’s signature.

David Wotherspoon celebrates finding the net against Queen's Park
Wotherspoon celebrates finding the net against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

He told The Courier’s sister publication, the Press and Journal: “I hear a few things here and there, but as far as I know it’s ongoing.

“The offer is still there for him, but I know he’s got other offers and he’s going through that in his mind with his family. We will give him as much time as he wants.

“I think he’s contracted to us until around January 14.”

Ex Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson hails the travelling Inverness fans after guiding the Caley Jags to a draw Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Wotherspoon, 33, limped off in the first half of Inverness’ 0-0 draw against Morton on Saturday with a hamstring issue. However, first indications are that it is a minor complaint; around seven to 10 days on the sidelines.

He would likely be fit and available by the second half of January – wherever his future ultimately lies.

More from Dundee United

Delirious Dundee United players celebrate against Partick Thistle
5 Dundee United talking points: A Tony Watt first and the unsung heroes
Police are investigating damage to Tannadice Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and forensics swarm Tannadice after break-in causes damage to Dundee United's stadium
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon a Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin eyes swoop for St…
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
Former Dundee United teenage star Kerr Smith heading to St Johnstone on loan from…
Tony Watt with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick against Partick Thistle
Jim Goodwin makes special Tony Watt invite as Dundee United boss offers Declan Gallagher…
Tony Watt wheels away in celebration for Dundee United
Dundee United 3-0 Partick Thistle: Tony Watt celebrates 30th birthday with Tannadice hat-trick
(Left to right) Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein are all looking to do transfer business in January. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: January window should be busy for Dundee, United and St Johnstone -…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Jim Goodwin pinpoints why Dundee United blanks are 'not a major concern' – but…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline.
5 Dundee United transfer window priorities as January looms
Mathew Cudjoe celebrates a goal for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe lifts lid on personal trainer graft as Dundee United ace bids…

Conversation