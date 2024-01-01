Duncan Ferguson addresses David Wotherspoon future amid Dundee United interest

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson has acknowledged that the Caley Jags face a battle to keep Dundee United target David Wotherspoon.

Courier Sport revealed on Sunday that Wotherspoon is attracting interest from Tannadice, with boss Jim Goodwin an admirer of his experience, versatility, and ability to unlock a defence.

The Canada international has notched five goals and one assist in 11 games in all competitions since penning a short-term deal with Inverness in October.

That contract runs until mid-January.

The Highlanders have tabled an extension – with Ferguson willing to be patient as he waits for an answer – but the former United marksman knows there will be competition for the St Johnstone legend’s signature.

He told The Courier’s sister publication, the Press and Journal: “I hear a few things here and there, but as far as I know it’s ongoing.

“The offer is still there for him, but I know he’s got other offers and he’s going through that in his mind with his family. We will give him as much time as he wants.

“I think he’s contracted to us until around January 14.”

Wotherspoon, 33, limped off in the first half of Inverness’ 0-0 draw against Morton on Saturday with a hamstring issue. However, first indications are that it is a minor complaint; around seven to 10 days on the sidelines.

He would likely be fit and available by the second half of January – wherever his future ultimately lies.