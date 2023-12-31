EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon a Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin eyes swoop for St Johnstone legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon a Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin eyes swoop for St Johnstone legend

Wotherspoon will be a free agent in January.

David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have made Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder David Wotherspoon one of their top transfer targets as the Tangerines bid to boost their Championship title charge.

The St Johnstone legend has been in sparkling form since penning a short-term contract with the Caley Jags in October, notching five goals and one assist from 11 outings.

The 33-year-old’s exploits in the Highlands – starring under ex-Tannadice hero Duncan Ferguson – followed a stint training with Dunfermline Athletic during the summer.

Wotherspoon’s deal expires towards mid-January, and Courier Sport understands United are keen to bring the Canada internationalist back to Tayside – and are the front-runners for his services.

Boss Jim Goodwin is actively looking to bolster the club’s options in the final third and Wotherspoon would fit the bill in terms of pedigree and availability, albeit there will be competition for his signature.

His versatility – able to play behind a main striker or in wide areas – would also be a major plus for the Tangerines.

Inverness have tabled a “strong deal” in a bid to keep the player. 

United have “identified one or two”

Goodwin has previously confirmed that United have room for manoeuvre next month and, addressing their January plans last week, stated: “As with any manager, you are always trying to add quality and improve the group.

“The job for me and Luigi (Capuano, CEO) is to find the quality players at the right price. We think we’ve identified one or two good targets and it’s up to us to get those over the line.”

David Wotherspoon holds the Scottish Cup aloft after completing the domestic cup double with St Johnstone.
David Wotherspoon holds the Scottish Cup aloft after completing the domestic cup double with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Former Hibernian kid Wotherspoon left McDiarmid Park last summer following a storied 10 years with the Saintees, with ex-boss Steven MacLean opting not to table a new contract.

The Bridge of Earn-born ace is arguably St Johnstone’s greatest ever player, having won the Scottish Cup twice (2014, 2021) and lifted the League Cup (2021) with his hometown club.

Another career milestone was achieved when he represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, entering the fray as a 76th-minute substitute in their final group game against Morocco.

