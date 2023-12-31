EXCLUSIVE: David Wotherspoon a Dundee United target as Jim Goodwin eyes swoop for St Johnstone legend

Dundee United have made Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder David Wotherspoon one of their top transfer targets as the Tangerines bid to boost their Championship title charge.

The St Johnstone legend has been in sparkling form since penning a short-term contract with the Caley Jags in October, notching five goals and one assist from 11 outings.

The 33-year-old’s exploits in the Highlands – starring under ex-Tannadice hero Duncan Ferguson – followed a stint training with Dunfermline Athletic during the summer.

🤸‍♂️ The Spoony Handtsand David Wotherspoon's Highland fling is turning into quite the story as Big Dunc's boys beat Ayr #cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/hmgT0vgUyZ — SPFL (@spfl) November 13, 2023

Wotherspoon’s deal expires towards mid-January, and Courier Sport understands United are keen to bring the Canada internationalist back to Tayside – and are the front-runners for his services.

Boss Jim Goodwin is actively looking to bolster the club’s options in the final third and Wotherspoon would fit the bill in terms of pedigree and availability, albeit there will be competition for his signature.

His versatility – able to play behind a main striker or in wide areas – would also be a major plus for the Tangerines.

Inverness have tabled a “strong deal” in a bid to keep the player.

United have “identified one or two”

Goodwin has previously confirmed that United have room for manoeuvre next month and, addressing their January plans last week, stated: “As with any manager, you are always trying to add quality and improve the group.

“The job for me and Luigi (Capuano, CEO) is to find the quality players at the right price. We think we’ve identified one or two good targets and it’s up to us to get those over the line.”

Former Hibernian kid Wotherspoon left McDiarmid Park last summer following a storied 10 years with the Saintees, with ex-boss Steven MacLean opting not to table a new contract.

The Bridge of Earn-born ace is arguably St Johnstone’s greatest ever player, having won the Scottish Cup twice (2014, 2021) and lifted the League Cup (2021) with his hometown club.

Another career milestone was achieved when he represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, entering the fray as a 76th-minute substitute in their final group game against Morocco.