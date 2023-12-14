What St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thinks about Perth return for Inverness Caley star David Wotherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thinks about Perth return for Inverness Caley star David Wotherspoon

The club legend will be out of contract in the Highlands next month.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein has ruled out a St Johnstone return for David Wotherspoon.
Craig Levein has ruled out a St Johnstone return for David Wotherspoon.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has ruled out a January McDiarmid Park return for club legend David Wotherspoon.

The three-time cup winner, considered by many to be the greatest-ever Saint, was released by previous boss Steven MacLean in the summer.

Wotherspoon subsequently signed a short-term deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, which runs out next month.

Deployed by Duncan Ferguson as a forward, the Canadian international, who will be 34 in a few weeks, has hit top form in the Championship, scoring four goals.

Unsurprisingly, Caley Thistle are determined to keep Wotherspoon, who won’t be short of new contract offers.

Levein is in the market for a new attacker when the transfer window opens.

But bringing Wotherspoon back to Perth isn’t in his plans.

“I don’t really see David as a striker,” he said.

“I think he’s more of an attacking midfielder or a wide player.

“I don’t know what it is about bringing people back to the same club – I’ve done it in the past myself.

“David’s a very good player who is a legend at this club for what he’s achieved and he’s doing well with Inverness this season.

“But I don’t think he’s an answer to our problems.”

No Luke Robinson Wigan contact

Meanwhile, Levein has heard nothing from Wigan Athletic about the possibility of them seeking to recall Luke Robinson in January.

Robinson’s parent club have suffered a lot of injury blows of late – left-sided duo Tom Pearce and Martial Godo among them.

The Scotland under-21 international has been one of Saints’ most consistent performers in the first half of the season and Levein would love to work with him for the full campaign.

St Johnstone's on-loan left-back, Luke Robinson.
St Johnstone's on-loan left-back, Luke Robinson.

“There haven’t been any conversations on that,” he said. “We wouldn’t want to lose him, he’s been doing well.

“And I like his attitude. He’s got decent quality. He’s aggressive, fit, energetic, decent in possession.

“He’s a good left-back, left wing-back, left centre-back. So he covers three positions.

“That, in itself, helps a lot.

“It’s been his overall attitude to playing every week and doing his absolute utmost to help the team be successful. That’s admirable, in my eyes.”

