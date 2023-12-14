What St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thinks about Perth return for Inverness Caley star David Wotherspoon

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has ruled out a January McDiarmid Park return for club legend David Wotherspoon.

The three-time cup winner, considered by many to be the greatest-ever Saint, was released by previous boss Steven MacLean in the summer.

Wotherspoon subsequently signed a short-term deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, which runs out next month.

Deployed by Duncan Ferguson as a forward, the Canadian international, who will be 34 in a few weeks, has hit top form in the Championship, scoring four goals.

Unsurprisingly, Caley Thistle are determined to keep Wotherspoon, who won’t be short of new contract offers.

Levein is in the market for a new attacker when the transfer window opens.

But bringing Wotherspoon back to Perth isn’t in his plans.

🥄 Spoony at Hampden What a signing the Canadian international has been!

#cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/X4nVMAtsu9 — SPFL (@spfl) December 11, 2023

“I don’t really see David as a striker,” he said.

“I think he’s more of an attacking midfielder or a wide player.

“I don’t know what it is about bringing people back to the same club – I’ve done it in the past myself.

“David’s a very good player who is a legend at this club for what he’s achieved and he’s doing well with Inverness this season.

“But I don’t think he’s an answer to our problems.”

No Luke Robinson Wigan contact

Meanwhile, Levein has heard nothing from Wigan Athletic about the possibility of them seeking to recall Luke Robinson in January.

Robinson’s parent club have suffered a lot of injury blows of late – left-sided duo Tom Pearce and Martial Godo among them.

The Scotland under-21 international has been one of Saints’ most consistent performers in the first half of the season and Levein would love to work with him for the full campaign.

“There haven’t been any conversations on that,” he said. “We wouldn’t want to lose him, he’s been doing well.

“And I like his attitude. He’s got decent quality. He’s aggressive, fit, energetic, decent in possession.

“He’s a good left-back, left wing-back, left centre-back. So he covers three positions.

“That, in itself, helps a lot.

“It’s been his overall attitude to playing every week and doing his absolute utmost to help the team be successful. That’s admirable, in my eyes.”