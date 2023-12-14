Jim Goodwin: Dundee United can strengthen in January transfer window as Tannadice boss outlines ‘stronger than we went in’ aim

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United have the means to strengthen in the January transfer window.

And the Tannadice gaffer has revealed that potential areas of improvement were pinpointed months ago.

Given the massive upheaval required in the aftermath of relegation to the Championship, United enjoyed a successful recruitment drive in the summer.

Seven new faces were added, with the likes of captain Ross Docherty, Kevin Holt, Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher proving inspired captures. Only OIlie Denham has failed to become a regular.

However, Raith Rovers are proving a worthy adversary in the race for promotion – roaring into top-spot with a win over Arbroath on Wednesday – and Goodwin knows the importance of continual progress.

“We spoke about this (as a club) in the summer; even before the summer window had closed, we discussed positions that might need strengthened in January,” said Goodwin.

“I’ve had great backing from the chief executive (Luigi Capuano) and rest of the board in terms of identifying good talent.

“If we do that, then the finances are there.

“We want to come out of every transfer window stronger than we went in.”

Louis Moult: More than his goals

Meanwhile, Goodwin insists Louis Moult’s game is about much more than goals – despite acknowledging that the United marksman will be “desperate” to bag the winner against the Rovers this weekend.

I look at their attributes, in and out of possession. Do they work hard enough for the team? There is a lot more to Louis’ game than just putting the ball in the net. Goodwin on Moult

Moult has not rippled the net since scoring in the Tangerines’ 6-0 demolition of Arbroath on October 27, five fixtures ago.

The former Motherwell hero was left frustrated last Saturday when his deft finish against Ayr United was ruled out for offside.

“Five games without a goal for a player of Louis’ quality is probably a bit longer than he would like,” said Goodwin. “He’ll be desperate to get the winner on Saturday, I’m sure. Strikers are built that way. It’s just their mindset.

“But although most people judge strikers by their goal return, I’m a little different; I look at the overall picture, in terms of what they bring to the team. I look at their attributes, in and out of possession.

“Do they work hard enough for the team?

“Louis is not a selfish centre-forward. He does a lot of hard work at the top end of the pitch. He makes unselfish runs to create space for others to score.

“There is a lot more to Louis’ game than just putting the ball in the net, albeit he is still averaging around a goal every two starts. I’ve no doubt that the next goal isn’t too far away.”