Owner of Perth taxi firm slams police for ‘lack of action’ over racism, fare dodging and vandalism

A Perth taxi firm is at breaking point over what the owner claims is a “lack of action” from Police Scotland.

Sandy Smith, owner of Perth Radio Taxis, says that over the past year communication from the police has deteriorated.

He alleges officers are failing to deal with the company’s complaints – which include incidents of racial abuse, fare dodging and vandalism.

Sandy, who is also chairman of the Perth Taxi Association, said confidence in the police force is so low that drivers have given up reporting incidents.

He told The Courier: “We are not happy with the police as we feel we are not getting a fair crack of the whip.

“Our main concern is a lack of action on dealing with run-offs, people not paying their fares and with assaults and abuse of drivers, including racial abuse.

“It’s got to the stage where drivers don’t always report incidents as there is such a lack of police action.

“This has been going on for a while now and we are all sick of it.

“In some cases we can go four months without any update or action. The communication is terrible.”

Perth Radio Taxis owner compiled list of incidents

Sandy has compiled a list of incidents with which, he says, the police have not helped.

One incident took place in July and involved a passenger refusing to pay the fare and making a racial threat to the taxi driver.

He says the police told the firm in September that they were trying to get the passenger to answer their door. Sandy claims he has not had an update since.

A police spokesperson said: “We were unable to identify an incident reported on that date or subsequently which matches based on the information provided.”

Another incident took place last month and involved a car transporting two passengers across Perth.

Sandy claims that a third person proceeded to swing a long chain at the car and smashed both windows.

Taxi boss claims inactivity ‘becoming a joke’

He said he was assured police would be back in touch and was handed a contact card.

But after emailing for a second time, he claims to have been told that the officer who gave him the card was not dealing with it. And that the one who was, was on holiday.

A police spokesperson told The Courier that inquiries over this incident remain ongoing.

Sandy said: “We have tried complaining and all we get is they are satisfied with how the incident was dealt with.

“It is becoming a joke and it won’t be long before operators start to take cars off the road at certain times as there is no help from Police Scotland.

“The police have got worse gradually but the last nine to 12 months have been dire.”

‘We work closely with taxi trade,’ says Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Everyone has the right to go to their place of work and carry out their duties without fear of being subjected to violence, abuse or intimidation.

“We work closely with the taxi trade to ensure drivers and staff are safe from abusive behaviour.

“Where offences are reported then officers will investigate and take appropriate action where any offenders are identified.

“Officers attend incidents based on immediate risk and threat but will always investigate where incidents are reported.

“We would urge anyone with concerns or wanting to report an incident to contact Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”