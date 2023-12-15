Owner of Perth taxi firm slams police for ‘lack of action’ over racism, fare dodging and vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Owner of Perth taxi firm slams police for ‘lack of action’ over racism, fare dodging and vandalism

Perth Radio Taxis' owner says confidence in the force is so low that some drivers have given up reporting incidents.

By Chloe Burrell
Sandy Smith of Perth Radio Taxis.
Owner of Perth Radio Taxis Sandy Smith claims police have been awful at dealing with complaints. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth taxi firm is at breaking point over what the owner claims is a “lack of action” from Police Scotland.

Sandy Smith, owner of Perth Radio Taxis, says that over the past year communication from the police has deteriorated.

He alleges officers are failing to deal with the company’s complaints – which include incidents of racial abuse, fare dodging and vandalism.

Sandy, who is also chairman of the Perth Taxi Association, said confidence in the police force is so low that drivers have given up reporting incidents.

He told The Courier: “We are not happy with the police as we feel we are not getting a fair crack of the whip.

“Our main concern is a lack of action on dealing with run-offs, people not paying their fares and with assaults and abuse of drivers, including racial abuse.

“It’s got to the stage where drivers don’t always report incidents as there is such a lack of police action.

Sandy Smith of Perth Radio Taxis.
Sandy outside the taxi office.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This has been going on for a while now and we are all sick of it.

“In some cases we can go four months without any update or action. The communication is terrible.”

Perth Radio Taxis owner compiled list of incidents

Sandy has compiled a list of incidents with which, he says, the police have not helped.

One incident took place in July and involved a passenger refusing to pay the fare and making a racial threat to the taxi driver.

He says the police told the firm in September that they were trying to get the passenger to answer their door. Sandy claims he has not had an update since.

A police spokesperson said: “We were unable to identify an incident reported on that date or subsequently which matches based on the information provided.”

Another incident took place last month and involved a car transporting two passengers across Perth.

Sandy claims that a third person proceeded to swing a long chain at the car and smashed both windows.

Perth Radio Taxi with smashed window.
The smashed window of the taxi. Image: Sandy Smith
Perth Radio Taxi with smashed window.
Sandy claims the window was smashed by a long chain. Image: Sandy Smith

Taxi boss claims inactivity ‘becoming a joke’

He said he was assured police would be back in touch and was handed a contact card.

But after emailing for a second time, he claims to have been told that the officer who gave him the card was not dealing with it. And that the one who was, was on holiday.

A police spokesperson told The Courier that inquiries over this incident remain ongoing.

Sandy said: “We have tried complaining and all we get is they are satisfied with how the incident was dealt with.

“It is becoming a joke and it won’t be long before operators start to take cars off the road at certain times as there is no help from Police Scotland.

“The police have got worse gradually but the last nine to 12 months have been dire.”

‘We work closely with taxi trade,’ says Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Everyone has the right to go to their place of work and carry out their duties without fear of being subjected to violence, abuse or intimidation.

“We work closely with the taxi trade to ensure drivers and staff are safe from abusive behaviour.

“Where offences are reported then officers will investigate and take appropriate action where any offenders are identified.

“Officers attend incidents based on immediate risk and threat but will always investigate where incidents are reported.

“We would urge anyone with concerns or wanting to report an incident to contact Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex crime Picture shows; John Moffat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus
Frankie Boyle will visit Dundee and Fife
Comedian Frankie Boyle to play Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline on new tour
Perth's Tay Street "super sewer".
Perth's Tay Street to close completely for three months for sewer works
Police Scotland.
Missing Perth woman, 28, found safe and well
Must Eat in Perth.
New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth
Police tape in front of a police car in Dundee
Man, 27, seriously injured in Perth stabbing
Love rat thief Brian Fleming.
Love rat stole £13k left by grieving partner's father and fled Perth
The Victorian A-listed bridge at Pitlochry
Plans to replace Pitlochry Station's Victorian footbridge refused
solar panels in a field
Controversial Coupar Angus solar farm plan rejected for second time
Artist's impression of homes in Scone North development.
Scone flooding fears fail to halt 210 new homes plan

Conversation