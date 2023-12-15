Fife-based bakery business Bayne’s reports £10m sales rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife-based bakery business Bayne’s reports £10m sales rise

The company also added more than 100 staff last year as its growth continues.

By Gavin Harper
One of Bayne's bakeries in Perth. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.
One of Bayne's bakeries in Perth. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson.

Sales for Fife-based bakery business Bayne’s increased by almost £10m last year, while the family firm’s profits fell slightly.

The Lochore-based business now has 63 outlets across Scotland.

It reported sales of £35.1 million for the year to March 2023. That represents a £9.2m increase from its 2022 figure of £25.9m.

Newly published accounts for SM Bayne & Company show pre-tax profits fell slightly, from £2.3m in 2022 to £2.1m.

Plans have been lodged for new Bayne’s bakery in Perth. Image: John Handley Associates.

Bayne’s has revealed plans for a fourth bakery in Perth, while its bakery in Lochee in Dundee is to move to a bigger site.

New products ‘essential’ for Baynes

A report by joint managing director John Bayne, published alongside the accounts, set out the firm’s ambition to continue its growth.

He said the increase in the number of stores was due to customer demand post-pandemic.

Inside one of the 63 bakeries. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC thomson.

Mr Bayne said: “The business has increased the number of retail shops in recent years.

“The business strategy is to expand the business through the acquisition of more shops and to re-fit existing stores on a cyclical basis.

“New product development is essential to the future of the company.

“We are continually updating our existing products and developing new products to adapt to customer trends.”

Potential risks for Fife firm Baynes

Mr Bayne said the business is subject to “a number of” potential risks, including changes in the market and cost pressures.

Mr Bayne added: ”The business is impacted by cost pressures due to inflation. The directors review policies to offset these pressures while keeping the business sustainable.”

The accounts also show the firm added more than 100 staff during the financial year.

Its headcount increased from 641 in 2022 to 769. That includes a significant increase in retail staff, from 462 to 553.

Bayne's Bakery in Lochee is set for an upgrade
Bayne’s current store on Lochee High Street. Image: Google Street View

A total of 194 people work in the bakery, a rise of 31 year-on-year, while management staff jumped from 9 to 17.

Those increases meant the wage bill jumped from £11.4m to £15.2m.

Mr Bayne adds: “The directors recognise the long-term success of Bayne’s is dependent upon the way we interact with our stakeholders.

“Having traded for over 60 years, the need to build strong long-standing relationships with both our customers and suppliers is paramount to the success of the company and its longevity.”

More from Business

Expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months have increased, according to GfK’s figures (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Consumer confidence increases amid Christmas cheer
(Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE and pound climb despite Bank of England caution over rate cuts
Liam Byrne suggested the deal could leave communications at the heart of Government at risk of exploitation by the Chinese state (Yui Mok/PA)
Ministers warned to call in Three-Vodafone merger over national security risks
Fran Heathcote (Lucy North/PA)
New leader of biggest civil service union announced after ballot of members.
Inchdairnie Distillery managing director Ian Palmer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How a new Fife distillery is going green for liquid gold
The Government has changed the law to soften how British politicians are treated by banks, in the wake of the debanking row sparked by Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Law change to see British politicians treated as lower risk by banks
European Union judges ruled in favour of Amazon (AP)
Amazon will not have to pay hundreds of millions in back taxes after court…
The Bank of England has held interest rates at a 15-year high of 5.25% for the third time in a row (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Bank of England holds interest rates at 15-year high of 5.25%
Tesco has recalled its own-brand stuffing mix (David Davies/PA)
Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix over ‘possible presence of moths’
The ECB said it is keeping its benchmark rate at 4% because inflation was ‘likely to pick up again temporarily in the near term’ (Michael Probst/AP)
European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Conversation