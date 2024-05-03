Trainline passes £5 billion ticket sales amid UK rail travel recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trainline passes £5 billion ticket sales amid UK rail travel recovery

By Press Association
Trainline enjoyed a recovery in post-pandemic rail travel and fewer UK strike days (Joe Giddens/PA Archive)
Trainline has surpassed £5 billion in ticket sales for the first time, as the aggregator enjoyed a recovery in rail travel in Britain and sharp growth across Europe.

The London-listed company’s pre-tax profit more than doubled to £48 million in the year ending February 29, buoyed by an easing in rail strikes, which fell to 25 days from 30 in the previous 12 months.

Trainline’s ticket sales grew 22% year-on-year, mainly driven by £3.5 billion in UK tickets. The overall British rail market recovered to an estimated £10.6 billion in passenger revenues during the reporting period, up from £8.9 billion in the prior year.

The bumper year was further boosted by sales across Spain and Italy, which grew a combined 43%, as Trainline further penetrated both international markets.

On the back of its European growth, Trainline also surpassed £1 billion in international ticket sales for the first time.

The company has pursued an aggressive growth plan in both countries in recent years, where rail operator competition is stronger than in its other markets such as France and Germany, leading to more demand for its model as a price aggregator.

Industrial strike
Britain saw five fewer days of rail strikes in the year ending February 29 than the previous 12 months (James Manning/PA Archive)

Jody Ford, CEO of Trainline, said: “New entrant carrier competition is revolutionising rail in Europe as more customers benefit from greater choice, lower prices and the opportunity to choose greener travel.

“We are becoming the aggregator of choice in the UK and internationally and are delivering strong growth, particularly in those markets liberalising fastest such as Spain.”

Trainline said there remains “considerable headroom for growth” in the UK, with tickets bought offline representing about £3 billion of total British ticket sales last year. Most of those are estimated to be short-distance and commute journeys.

The company said it will continue to tailor its mobile app to better serve commuters, in part by expanding its digital season ticket feature.

Trainline has also launched a “best price guarantee” feature where it will refund the difference if a customer finds a cheaper same-day ticket elsewhere.

The moves have seen Trainline grow its share of customers who are commuters to 23%, up from 10% pre-pandemic.