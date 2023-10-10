Bayne’s Bakery in Lochee set to move to bigger site as plans approved

An application has been approved which could see the Lochee Bayne’s Bakery move into a bigger site.

The popular bakery has had its proposal approved to fit out the neighbouring unit formerly occupied by Lloyds Pharmacy on Lochee High Street.

Bayne’s currently occupies the smaller unit at 97 High Street.

A building warrant submitted to Dundee City Council outlines the plans to convert the former chemists into a baker shop.

The estimated cost of the work is £80,000.

It is understood the existing bakery will close when the work is complete.

Lloyds moved into the former TSB building further up the High Street in 2022 – with the new site one of five acquired by Davidsons Chemists in May.

Bayne’s was established in 1954 and has its roots in Lochore, and the central bakery remains in the Fife village today.

In July, a Perth dad went viral after reviewing fudge doughnuts – with Bayne’s coming out on top of his list.

Following the viral social media post, The Courier’s food and drink team put Dundee’s fudge doughnuts to the test.

Bayne’s the Family Bakers has been approached for comment.