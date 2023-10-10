Bayne’s Bakery in Lochee set to move to bigger site as plans approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bayne’s Bakery in Lochee set to move to bigger site as plans approved

The estimated cost of the project is £80,000.

By Andrew Robson
Bayne's Bakery in Lochee is set for an upgrade
The current store on Lochee High Street. Image: Google Street View

An application has been approved which could see the Lochee Bayne’s Bakery move into a bigger site.

The popular bakery has had its proposal approved to fit out the neighbouring unit formerly occupied by Lloyds Pharmacy on Lochee High Street.

Bayne’s currently occupies the smaller unit at 97 High Street.

A building warrant submitted to Dundee City Council outlines the plans to convert the former chemists into a baker shop.

The estimated cost of the work is £80,000.

It is understood the existing bakery will close when the work is complete.

Lloyds moved into the former TSB building further up the High Street in 2022 – with the new site one of five acquired by Davidsons Chemists in May.

Bayne’s was established in 1954 and has its roots in Lochore, and the central bakery remains in the Fife village today.

In July, a Perth dad went viral after reviewing fudge doughnuts – with Bayne’s coming out on top of his list.

Following the viral social media post, The Courier’s food and drink team put Dundee’s fudge doughnuts to the test.

Bayne’s the Family Bakers has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

A vintage kilo sale
£20-a-kilo vintage autumn clothes sale coming to Dundee
Reece Fraser at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug bit part of rival's ear off in brutal assault at Pout nightclub
Bus remains at Blackness Avenue tenement
Blackness Avenue: Xplore bus remains wedged in building three days after crash
woman's death Dundee
'Unexplained' death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat
Cyclist assaulted near The Howff
Cyclist severely injured after assault by driver in Dundee city centre
The Flying Scotsman travels through Dundee
Final chance to see Flying Scotsman in Tayside and Fife in 2023
Lee McPherson.
Lifelong restriction order for Dundee rapist who preyed on schoolgirl
The BBC documentary visited Kirkton to revisit last year's Halloween riots
Council leader says Kirkton is 'tainted' as BBC Street Gangs revisits Halloween riots
2
Asda in Kirkton.
Would-be mugger dragged woman to ground in carjacking bid outside Dundee supermarket
A train crossing the River Tay in Perth
List of road and rail closures on Monday after flooding hits Tayside and Fife

Conversation