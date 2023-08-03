What is the best fudge doughnut? We put Dundee’s offer to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is the best fudge doughnut? We put Dundee’s offer to the test

After a Perth dad crowned city's best fudge doughnut, we've put Dundee's offering to the test - including his winner Bayne's and the people's favourite Fisher & Donaldson.

By Maria Gran

The fudge doughnut has been on everyone’s lips – literally and figuratively – this past week.

Perth dad Gordon McCabe went viral with his Twitter thread claiming to have found the Fair City’s best fudge doughnut last week.

Crowning Bayne’s “handsome, symmetrical, Zac Efron, prom king of the fudge doughnut world” the winner sparked debate.

Fisher & Donaldson’s team even wrote a Facebook post to let all their fans know they were “feeling the love”.

Since Gordon told The Courier he was stepping down from food critiques, we’ve decided to pick up the baton.

Food & drink journalist Maria Gran headed around Dundee city centre to pick up doughnuts to test with environment and transport journalist Joanna Bremner.

What is Dundee’s best fudge doughnut?

Our test subjects were fudge doughnuts from Bayne’s, Greggs, Fisher & Donaldson and Clark’s.

The first three were included in Gordon’s original review, as well as Murray’s and Stephen’s.

We couldn’t get the last two, so they were substituted with Dundee’s favourite bakery Clark’s.

Bayne’s fudge doughnut

This doughnut truly is a stunner. Beautifully round and smooth, this fudge has a “great complexion” as Joanna put it.

At £1.20, this huge treat is great value for money with a good amount of filling inside.

Bayne's spherical, smooth fudge doughnut
The Bayne’s fudge doughnut is a thing of beauty.

The bakery offers both cream and custard-filled doughnuts, and we opted for the latter.

The filling pairs well with the sweet fudge, leaving both our reviewers impressed.

Rating

Joanna: 3.75/5

Maria: 4/5

Greggs fudge doughnut

Strictly speaking, Greggs calls this a “caramel custard doughnut”, but if it’s good enough for Gordon it’s good enough for us.

Despite the nice chocolate drizzle on top, this doughnut’s appearance was slightly damaged by the fact that a lot of the topping had stuck to the bag.

Though it’s the inside that truly matters, so we gladly tucked in regardless.

A Greggs caramel custard doughnut.
Greggs’ caramel custard doughnut looked a bit worse for wear after some time in a bag.

Greggs’ doughnut is also £1.20, though smaller than Bayne’s. The custard is runnier, meaning it oozes out more easily.

We had nothing spectacular, but also nothing bad to say about this one. It’s a completely average, fine, treat.

Rating

Joanna: 2.5/5

Maria: 2.5/5

Fisher & Donaldson fudge doughnut

We had high expectations for the local favourite. While Maria’s had this – several times – before, it was St Andrews graduate Joanna’s first. Four years in Fife and no fudge doughnut…

After her first bite, Joanna had a new favourite. This absolute classic is loaded with filling, oozing out as you bite into it. It’s a bit pricier at £1.75, but it’s worth every penny.

A Fisher & Donaldson fudge doughnut cut in half
The inside of a Fisher & Donaldson fudge doughnut will never leave you disappointed.

It’s a messy eat, but oh so good. The creamy filling and the sweet fudge topping are simply perfect, it’s only downfall is that you’ll end up with this all over your hands.

Rating

Joanna: 4.5/5

Maria: 4.5/5

Clark’s fudge doughnut

We saved Dundee’s local contender until last, which was a bit of a mistake.

At £2.10(!) this is by far the most expensive doughnut, and while it’s large that’s pretty much all it has going for it.

A Clark's Bakery fudge doughnut.
Clark’s fudge doughnut did not impress.

The chocolate drizzle on top is a nice touch, but it doesn’t make up for the tiny amount of custard on the inside.

It’s a dense doughnut, and Joanna’s half has gone soggy with grease. Neither of us were very impressed with the iconic bakery’s offer.

Rating

Joanna: 1/5

Maria: 1.5/5

The doughnut decision

There’s a clear winner for us, and it’s Fisher & Donaldson.

The Fife bakery’s fudge doughnut is iconic and for good reason.

While it’s not perfectly symmetrical and smooth like Bayne’s Zac Efron bake, what does that matter when the taste is incredible.

