Woman stabbed near-naked Dundee debtor and battered him with ‘makeshift knuckleduster’

Hyesha Royes barged her way into a flat to take violent revenge on her victim for failing to clear outstanding debts.

By Gordon Currie
Hyesha Royes
Hyesha Royes will return to Dundee Sheriff Court next month for sentencing.

A London woman stabbed a Dundee debtor and rained blows on him with a makeshift knuckleduster after he failed to pay back what he owed.

Hyesha Royes, 40, barged her way into Barry Walsh’s home to take violent revenge on him for failing to clear his outstanding debts.

She used scissors and a television cable as weapons on her nearly-naked victim, as his brother watched.

Scissors and ‘makeshift knuckleduster’ attack

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At 8am she traced Alan Walsh in his home and started shouting about money his brother Barry was due to her.

“She then went downstairs to Barry Walsh’s flat.

“He was getting ready to shower and was only wearing boxer shorts.

“When he opened the door she pushed her way in.

“She demanded her money and he told her he did not have it.

“She grabbed the accused and shook him while she continued to shout about the money.

The assault happened on Honeygreen Road, Dundee
The assault with the ‘makeshift knuckleduster’ happened on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google.

“She pulled a pair of scissors out of her fleece pocket and struck him on the arm on which he had a towel and it caused a small cut.

“She then put the scissors away and pulled out a TV cable, which she wrapped around her hand and used to hit him on the bare upper body several times.

“This caused bruising and minor injuries.

“Barry Walsh was shouting for help and his brother called the police.”

Royes told officers: “Just take me to the station.”

Bail granted

Royes, from London, admitted attacking and injuring Mr Walsh in his flat in Dundee’s Honeygreen Road on October 26 2020.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until next month for the preparation of a background report and granted her bail.

He said: “In order to extort money she stabbed someone then armed herself with a makeshift knuckleduster to batter him.

“She brought weapons with her.

“She went with the clear intention of causing harm if she didn’t get her money.”

He said recent reports on Royes showed she had been arrested at Heathrow Airport in relation to concerns about her use of violence and weapons and a neighbour dispute.

Solicitor Theo Finlay, defending, said she had been arrested after returning from a stay in Jamaica in connection with an outstanding warrant relating to the Dundee case.

Mr Finlay noted Royes had travelled north at some expense to appear in Dundee and said he was “reasonably confident” she would come back for sentence if granted bail.

