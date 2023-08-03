Chance to get into the swing of park golf as Kirkcaldy club tees up foodbank fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Chance to get into the swing of park golf as Kirkcaldy club tees up foodbank fundraiser

Scotland's only park golf club has organised the event during the last week of the school holidays.

By Claire Warrender
Raymond Johnston and Martin Chrisite launched Kirkcaldy park gowf at Dunnikier park.
Raymond Johnston and Martin Christie at Dunnikier Park where park gowf is played. Image: Dunniker Park Community Golf.

A pioneering Fife park golf project is teeing up a fundraising drive to help people put food on the table.

Kirkcaldy-based Dunnikier Park Community Golf is inviting locals to try their hand at the game on August 9.

And all money raised will go to Kirkcaldy Foodbank, which is coping with a significant increase in demand.

Park Golf is a simple, safe and fun game that involves whacking a ball with a mallet-style club into enlarged holes.

The Kirkcaldy club was the first in Scotland to introduce it following a £10,650 grant last year.

And hundreds of people of all ages have already given it a go.

Sessions aim to boost mental and physical wellbeing.

Park golf is suitable for all ages

Park Golf started in Japan in 1983 and is governed by the Nippon Park Golf Association.

It chose August 9 as World Park Golf Day.

Martin Christie. chair of Dunnikier Park Community Golf, said: “What better reason to hold a foodbank fundraiser to celebrate park golf’s 40th birthday?”

Raymond and Martin get into the swing of park gowf in Kirkcaldy. Image: Dunnikier Park Community Golf.

The six-hole, 500-yard course takes less than an hour to complete and is suitable for all ages.

Everyone who plays on August 9 will be invited to donate to the foodbank.

It provides around 30,000 meals a month to struggling householders.

‘Mini golf on steroids’

Described as mini golf on steroids, the game can be played on any piece of grass using just one club.

The Kirkcaldy club hosted more than 400 sessions in 2022 and took to the road this year to introduce it to even more people.

Martin added: “Before the summer break we had around 250 kids playing park golf for the first time.

“And we also have residents from several homes involved in our care home league.

“It truly is a game for all ages and abilities.”

How to take part

The club is hoping for a bumper turnout for its foodbank fundraiser.

There is no need to book. Just turn up and get started.

Park golf is based at Dunnikier Park Golf Club in Kirkcaldy.

