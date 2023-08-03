Chance to get into the swing of park golf as Kirkcaldy club tees up foodbank fundraiser

A pioneering Fife park golf project is teeing up a fundraising drive to help people put food on the table.

Kirkcaldy-based Dunnikier Park Community Golf is inviting locals to try their hand at the game on August 9.

And all money raised will go to Kirkcaldy Foodbank, which is coping with a significant increase in demand.

Park Golf is a simple, safe and fun game that involves whacking a ball with a mallet-style club into enlarged holes.

The Kirkcaldy club was the first in Scotland to introduce it following a £10,650 grant last year.

And hundreds of people of all ages have already given it a go.

Sessions aim to boost mental and physical wellbeing.

Park golf is suitable for all ages

Park Golf started in Japan in 1983 and is governed by the Nippon Park Golf Association.

It chose August 9 as World Park Golf Day.

Martin Christie. chair of Dunnikier Park Community Golf, said: “What better reason to hold a foodbank fundraiser to celebrate park golf’s 40th birthday?”

The six-hole, 500-yard course takes less than an hour to complete and is suitable for all ages.

Everyone who plays on August 9 will be invited to donate to the foodbank.

It provides around 30,000 meals a month to struggling householders.

‘Mini golf on steroids’

Described as mini golf on steroids, the game can be played on any piece of grass using just one club.

The Kirkcaldy club hosted more than 400 sessions in 2022 and took to the road this year to introduce it to even more people.

Martin added: “Before the summer break we had around 250 kids playing park golf for the first time.

“And we also have residents from several homes involved in our care home league.

“It truly is a game for all ages and abilities.”

How to take part

The club is hoping for a bumper turnout for its foodbank fundraiser.

There is no need to book. Just turn up and get started.

Park golf is based at Dunnikier Park Golf Club in Kirkcaldy.