Kirkcaldy’s biggest ever dance event set for this summer after last year’s call-off

Kirkcaldy’s biggest-ever dance event is set to take place this summer after last year’s call-off.

Ky-One’s ‘town house takeover’ at the town square last October was aborted due to heavy rain.

But the organiser hopes for better luck when the event takes place this August.

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the eight-hour event, which will be held on a festival-style stage in Kirkcaldy Town Square.

Multiple DJs will perform in front of outdoor bars and a food court.

‘Rustic festival’ after last year’s Kirkcaldy Town Square call-off

Organiser Lewis Montague, 42, is promising “something different” this year.

“The stage we had last time, with the size and way it was built, the wind and weather would have probably impacted it a lot more than the design we are using this year,” he said.

“We are going with a rustic festival look, as opposed to a big fancy stage with all the high wires and bars.

“We are going for something more down-to-earth and fun.

“The DJs will include a lot of young and upcoming talent from in and around Kirkcaldy and Fife, and some well-known faces also.

“We are also using local food vendors.”

KY-One’s town house takeover to showcase local DJs

In 2017, Lewis launched Ky-One to showcase DJ talent from the Kirkcaldy area.

The first event was held on an outdoor stage outside the town’s Society bar.

There have been shows at multiple venues since, the most recent on Easter Sunday in O’Connell’s.

Lewis, who served for the Black Watch between 2000 and 2012, says ticket sales for town house takeover are going well.

“I was inspired by the Dundee Dance Event and I have played there a number of times myself,” he said.

“I saw what they were doing for the local economy and nightlife and wanted to do something similar because nightlife in Kirkcaldy was starting to dip a lot.

“Now we have lost Kitty’s we are in a nightclub recession almost and things are in a downward spiral.

“So I have always been really keen to give something back.

“It will be affordable, local transport can be used, and I want to see people enjoy themselves and not have to go somewhere else for such an event.”

Town house takeover is earmarked for Saturday, August 10 from 1pm until 9.30pm.

Tickets costing £16.75 can be bought via the Skiddle website.