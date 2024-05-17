Kirkcaldy’s biggest ever dance event set for this summer after last year’s call-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy’s biggest ever dance event set for this summer after last year’s call-off

Tickets are selling fast for the eight-hour KY-One event in Kirkcaldy Town Square.

By Stephen Eighteen
Lewis Montague has organised town house takeover at Kirkcaldy Town Square.
Lewis Montague has organised town house takeover at Kirkcaldy Town Square. Image: Lewis Montague/DC Thomson

Kirkcaldy’s biggest-ever dance event is set to take place this summer after last year’s call-off.

Ky-One’s ‘town house takeover’ at the town square last October was aborted due to heavy rain.

But the organiser hopes for better luck when the event takes place this August.

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the eight-hour event, which will be held on a festival-style stage in Kirkcaldy Town Square.

Multiple DJs will perform in front of outdoor bars and a food court.

‘Rustic festival’ after last year’s Kirkcaldy Town Square call-off

Organiser Lewis Montague, 42, is promising “something different” this year.

“The stage we had last time, with the size and way it was built, the wind and weather would have probably impacted it a lot more than the design we are using this year,” he said.

“We are going with a rustic festival look, as opposed to a big fancy stage with all the high wires and bars.

“We are going for something more down-to-earth and fun.

“The DJs will include a lot of young and upcoming talent from in and around Kirkcaldy and Fife, and some well-known faces also.

“We are also using local food vendors.”

KY-One’s town house takeover to showcase local DJs

In 2017, Lewis launched Ky-One to showcase DJ talent from the Kirkcaldy area.

The first event was held on an outdoor stage outside the town’s Society bar.

There have been shows at multiple venues since, the most recent on Easter Sunday in O’Connell’s.

Ky-One organised the Kirkcaldy Dance Event, which took place outside Society, in August 2022. Image: Supplied
Lewis says he has been inspired by the Dundee Dance Event. Image: Lewis Montague

Lewis, who served for the Black Watch between 2000 and 2012, says ticket sales for town house takeover are going well.

“I was inspired by the Dundee Dance Event and I have played there a number of times myself,” he said.

“I saw what they were doing for the local economy and nightlife and wanted to do something similar because nightlife in Kirkcaldy was starting to dip a lot.

“Now we have lost Kitty’s we are in a nightclub recession almost and things are in a downward spiral.

“So I have always been really keen to give something back.

“It will be affordable, local transport can be used, and I want to see people enjoy themselves and not have to go somewhere else for such an event.”

Town house takeover is earmarked for Saturday, August 10 from 1pm until 9.30pm.

Tickets costing £16.75 can be bought via the Skiddle website.

