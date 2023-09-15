Kirkcaldy preparing for its biggest ever dance event in ‘town house takeover’

Kirkcaldy is preparing to host its biggest ever dance event in the town square.

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend KY-One in just three weeks time.

And organisers are counting down the days to the celebration, which includes a festival-sized stage in front of the town house.

The eight-hour event on October 7 will include several DJs throughout the day.

And a food court and bar will also be on offer.

KY-One was launched in Kirkcaldy by Lewis Montague in 2017 as a way to showcase local DJ talent.

It has since grown in size and this year’s has been dubbed The Town House Takeover.

Arrangements for KY-One after Kitty’s fire

Lewis has now been joined by friend Ross Brown.

Ross said the event will go ahead, despite the Kitty’s fire and demolition nearby.

Some ticket-holders had questioned whether road restrictions would affect access.

But Ross said even if some restrictions remain, stewards will be on duty to guide people safely to the venue.

“The council don’t expect the road to still be closed by then but we’re preparing for it just in case,” he said.

“We’ll be using the existing stairway as the entrance and we’ll have 30 stewards in place.”

Meanwhile, the KY-One Facebook page has begun introducing the event’s line-up.

Range of dance music on offer

DJs include Lewis M, Jaimie, Ross Jackson, Vanessa Motion and Ali Aitken.

And they’ll be playing a mixture of house, techno, tech house and prog house.

Ross said: “There will be a great range of dance music from the 90s right up to the present day.

“It’s going to be brilliant.”

KY-One previously ran across several Kirkcaldy town centre pubs.

However things have changed since the Covid lockdown and Lewis and Ross sought an alternative.

“Lewis and I always wanted to put an event on in the Town Square,” he said.

Tickets available online

Ross owns scaffolding company I-Scaff, which sets up scaffolding and TV towers for large events.

“This is a passion for me and I can’t wait for it.

“Fife Council have been brilliant in helping us get to this stage.”

He is urging people to keep an eye on the event Facebook page for regular updates.

Meanwhile, tickets for the KY-One Kirkcaldy event are available online.