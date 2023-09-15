Kirkcaldy preparing for its biggest ever dance event in ‘town house takeover’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy preparing for its biggest ever dance event in ‘town house takeover’

Around 1,500 people are expected at the eight-hour KY-One event at Kirkcaldy Town Square in three weeks' time.

By Claire Warrender
DJ Ross Jackson is among those performing at KY-One in Kirkcaldy.
DJ Ross Jackson is among those performing at KY-One in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied by KY-One.

Kirkcaldy is preparing to host its biggest ever dance event in the town square.

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend KY-One in just three weeks time.

And organisers are counting down the days to the celebration, which includes a festival-sized stage in front of the town house.

A banner advertising KY-One, which takes place in Kirkcaldy Town Square.
KY-One takes place on October 7 in Kirkcaldy Town Square.

The eight-hour event on October 7 will include several DJs throughout the day.

And a food court and bar will also be on offer.

KY-One was launched in Kirkcaldy by Lewis Montague in 2017 as a way to showcase local DJ talent.

It has since grown in size and this year’s has been dubbed The Town House Takeover.

Arrangements for KY-One after Kitty’s fire

Lewis has now been joined by friend Ross Brown.

Ross said the event will go ahead, despite the Kitty’s fire and demolition nearby.

Some ticket-holders had questioned whether road restrictions would affect access.

The remains of the former Kitty's nightclub, across the road from the Town Square
The remains of the former Kitty’s nightclub, across the road from the Town Square. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

But Ross said even if some restrictions remain, stewards will be on duty to guide people safely to the venue.

“The council don’t expect the road to still be closed by then but we’re preparing for it just in case,” he said.

“We’ll be using the existing stairway as the entrance and we’ll have 30 stewards in place.”

Meanwhile, the KY-One Facebook page has begun introducing the event’s line-up.

Range of dance music on offer

DJs include Lewis M, Jaimie, Ross Jackson, Vanessa Motion and Ali Aitken.

And they’ll be playing a mixture of house, techno, tech house and prog house.

Ross said: “There will be a great range of dance music from the 90s right up to the present day.

“It’s going to be brilliant.”

KY-One previously ran across several Kirkcaldy town centre pubs.

However things have changed since the Covid lockdown and Lewis and Ross sought an alternative.

“Lewis and I always wanted to put an event on in the Town Square,” he said.

Tickets available online

Ross owns scaffolding company I-Scaff, which sets up scaffolding and TV towers for large events.

“This is a passion for me and I can’t wait for it.

“Fife Council have been brilliant in helping us get to this stage.”

He is urging people to keep an eye on the event Facebook page for regular updates.

Meanwhile, tickets for the KY-One Kirkcaldy event are available online.

More from Fife

Liam McWatt has been giving evidence at his trial.
Fife double death crash trial: Accused Liam McWatt gives evidence
Signs warning of radiation at Dalgety Bay foreshore.
Dalgety Bay radiation: Public given access to beach for first time in 12 years
Sean Graham and Craig Hepburn outside Pearson Hepburn Butcher and Poulterer in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy butcher shop may have to close due to 'exorbitant' energy costs
The teenager was spotted with a smoke bomb before the derby match. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife football fan falls foul of new fireworks laws before derby match
Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry were jailed. Images: Facebook.
Fife pair jailed for dealing cocaine and LSD
A snorkeller enjoying the water off Ravenscraig beach, Kirkcaldy, part of the South Fife Snorkel Trail.
Top 5 safe snorkelling spots in South Fife revealed
Katrina Ronald whose husband William died after a crash involving a bin lorry.
Bin lorry crash widow tells of five-year fight for justice after Kinross-shire tragedy
The former Kitty's nightclub has been reduced to rubble. Image: Steven Brown:/DC Thomson
Fire-hit Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy demolished
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 as rescue operation on Fife coast near St Monans
Person airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in St Monans
Harry and Shirley Taggerty died by the side of the A911 Leslie Road.
Fife double death crash trial: No sign car braked before tragedy

Conversation