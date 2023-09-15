BREAKING: Controversial Taymouth tycoons buy Aberfeldy holiday resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Controversial Taymouth tycoons buy Aberfeldy holiday resort

Discovery Land Company are the new owners of Moness Resort.

By Morag Lindsay
Moness Resort in Aberfeldy.
Moness Resort in Aberfeldy.

The controversial US real estate tycoons who own Taymouth Castle have bought Moness Resort in Aberfeldy.

Discovery Land Company – embroiled in a public dispute over the multimillion-pound restoration of the 200-year-old Perthshire landmark – are the new owners of the resort that consists of 106 self-catering cottages, a four-star hotel and leisure facilities.

It was previously owned by J&S McKenzie Group, who acquired the Highland Perthshire holiday park in 2019.

Former Deputy First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, said: “The news that Discovery Land Company is acquiring Moness Resort is totally unexpected and will spark significant questions and undoubtedly concerns in the local community and beyond.

“Discovery Land Company have confirmed to me that the hotel will continue to operate as at present and that there will be no job losses.

“Whilst this is welcome, the acquisition raises significant questions about the scale of land and business acquisition that DLC are undertaking in the Breadalbane area.

“It is absolutely vital that those questions are addressed openly and transparently by Discovery Land Company in dialogue with the local community.

“I therefore welcome the fact that DLC have now agreed to the request that Pete Wishart MP and I have made to them to engage in a public meeting at which DLC can fully explain their plans to the community.

“The need for such a discussion is now ever more significant after the Moness Resort acquisition.

“I will work with Pete Wishart to put the arrangements for such a meeting in place with DLC at the earliest opportunity.”

More to follow.

