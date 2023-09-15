BREAKING: Controversial Taymouth tycoons buy Aberfeldy holiday resort

The controversial US real estate tycoons who own Taymouth Castle have bought Moness Resort in Aberfeldy.

Discovery Land Company – embroiled in a public dispute over the multimillion-pound restoration of the 200-year-old Perthshire landmark – are the new owners of the resort that consists of 106 self-catering cottages, a four-star hotel and leisure facilities.

It was previously owned by J&S McKenzie Group, who acquired the Highland Perthshire holiday park in 2019.

Former Deputy First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, said: “The news that Discovery Land Company is acquiring Moness Resort is totally unexpected and will spark significant questions and undoubtedly concerns in the local community and beyond.

“Discovery Land Company have confirmed to me that the hotel will continue to operate as at present and that there will be no job losses.

“Whilst this is welcome, the acquisition raises significant questions about the scale of land and business acquisition that DLC are undertaking in the Breadalbane area.

“It is absolutely vital that those questions are addressed openly and transparently by Discovery Land Company in dialogue with the local community.

“I therefore welcome the fact that DLC have now agreed to the request that Pete Wishart MP and I have made to them to engage in a public meeting at which DLC can fully explain their plans to the community.

“The need for such a discussion is now ever more significant after the Moness Resort acquisition.

“I will work with Pete Wishart to put the arrangements for such a meeting in place with DLC at the earliest opportunity.”

