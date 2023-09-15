Dalgety Bay radiation: Public given access to beach for first time in 12 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dalgety Bay radiation: Public given access to beach for first time in 12 years

Thousands of particles have been cleared from the site.

By Ben MacDonald
Signs warning of radiation at Dalgety Bay foreshore.
Signs warning of radiation at Dalgety Bay foreshore. Image: Craig Smith

Members of the public are being given access to the beach at Dalgety Bay for the first time in 12 years after work to clear up radiation was completed.

Radioactive material was first detected on the foreshore in 1990 and much of the area has been off-limits to the public since 2011.

While particles were also found on other beaches elsewhere, Dalgety Bay had more particles than anywhere else in Scotland.

Environment watchdog Sepa later discovered that the contamination had originated from the residue of radium-coated instrument panels of military aircraft that were burned and buried at the end of the Second World War.

Thousands of radiation particles removed from Dalgety Bay beach

About 6,500 particles have since been removed from Dalgety Bay beach.

The MoD will now complete a two-year programme to monitor the area and ensure the work has been effective.

Sepa and Fife Council signs advising of the historic contamination will remain in place until this programme is complete.

Professor Paul Dale from Sepa said: “The completion of this work is significant for Dalgety Bay and for Scotland’s environment.

Sepa has been clear in our requirements that remediation would be done once, and it would be done right.

Dalgety Bay shore project
The project to clear the radiation at Dalgety Bay began in 2021. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We provided a permanent and positive resolution for the communities who lived with the environmental legacy of Second World War radium contamination for several decades.”

Councillor Altany Craik said: “I’m so pleased the beach at Dalgety Bay will finally be back in use for the public after such a long time.

“The community has been very patient through all this disruption. I’m delighted that they can finally enjoy the area again.”

More from Fife

Police on Cowdenbeath High Street after the hit-and-run.
Man, 46, dies in Fife hit-and-run
Liam McWatt has been giving evidence at his trial.
Fife double death crash trial: Accused Liam McWatt gives evidence
DJ Ross Jackson is among those performing at KY-One in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy preparing for its biggest ever dance event in 'town house takeover'
Sean Graham and Craig Hepburn outside Pearson Hepburn Butcher and Poulterer in Valley Gardens, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy butcher shop may have to close due to 'exorbitant' energy costs
The teenager was spotted with a smoke bomb before the derby match. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife football fan falls foul of new fireworks laws before derby match
Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry were jailed. Images: Facebook.
Fife pair jailed for dealing cocaine and LSD
A snorkeller enjoying the water off Ravenscraig beach, Kirkcaldy, part of the South Fife Snorkel Trail.
Top 5 safe snorkelling spots in South Fife revealed
Katrina Ronald whose husband William died after a crash involving a bin lorry.
Bin lorry crash widow tells of five-year fight for justice after Kinross-shire tragedy
The former Kitty's nightclub has been reduced to rubble. Image: Steven Brown:/DC Thomson
Fire-hit Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy demolished
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 as rescue operation on Fife coast near St Monans
Person airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in St Monans

Conversation