Dalgety Bay radiation: Public given access to beach for first time in 12 years

Members of the public are being given access to the beach at Dalgety Bay for the first time in 12 years after work to clear up radiation was completed.

Radioactive material was first detected on the foreshore in 1990 and much of the area has been off-limits to the public since 2011.

While particles were also found on other beaches elsewhere, Dalgety Bay had more particles than anywhere else in Scotland.

Environment watchdog Sepa later discovered that the contamination had originated from the residue of radium-coated instrument panels of military aircraft that were burned and buried at the end of the Second World War.

Thousands of radiation particles removed from Dalgety Bay beach

About 6,500 particles have since been removed from Dalgety Bay beach.

The MoD will now complete a two-year programme to monitor the area and ensure the work has been effective.

Sepa and Fife Council signs advising of the historic contamination will remain in place until this programme is complete.

Professor Paul Dale from Sepa said: “The completion of this work is significant for Dalgety Bay and for Scotland’s environment.

“Sepa has been clear in our requirements that remediation would be done once, and it would be done right.

“We provided a permanent and positive resolution for the communities who lived with the environmental legacy of Second World War radium contamination for several decades.”

Councillor Altany Craik said: “I’m so pleased the beach at Dalgety Bay will finally be back in use for the public after such a long time.

“The community has been very patient through all this disruption. I’m delighted that they can finally enjoy the area again.”