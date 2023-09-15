Fife double death crash trial: Accused Liam McWatt gives evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife double death crash trial: Accused Liam McWatt gives evidence

Liam McWatt, accused of causing two deaths by dangerous driving, has been giving evidence in his own defence.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Liam McWatt has been giving evidence at his trial.
Liam McWatt has been giving evidence at his trial.

A Fife man wept as he recalled the moment he learned two people had died after being hit by his car.

Liam McWatt wiped away tears as he told his trial his memories of the aftermath of the 2019 crash.

Harry and Shirley Taggerty died at the scene at Glenrothes’ Riverside Park after being hit by McWatt’s Ford Fiesta on July 13.

McWatt, 24, from Glenrothes, denies causing their deaths by dangerous driving.

He told the High Court in Edinburgh he recalled navigating the Rothes Roundabout, near the scene of the fatal collision but nothing else until the moment he found himself upside down in his car.

He said he was unaware of the Taggertys’ fate as he was taken from the wreckage to an ambulance and on to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria hospital.

Shirley and Harry Taggerty
Shirley and Harry Taggerty were killed by McWatt’s car.

There, he learned of the fatalities from Dr Nilesh Champanaria.

He said: “He crouched down next to my hospital bed and said ‘I’m not sure if you understand what’s happened, Mr McWatt. You were involved in a car accident in which two people have died’.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“I was so shocked and upset and distraught.”

No memory of collision

Footballer McWatt said he had been due to go on a family holiday in the hours after the crash and was on his way to get cash.

He said he replied to a text message from his then-girlfriend while waiting at traffic lights.

He told his lawyer he had also taken a tobacco product called Snus, which gave him a “head rush” for “a couple of minutes” and he continued to drive.

He then woke “confused” and upside down in his car.

Liam McWatt
Liam McWatt is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Advocate Michael Meehan KC asked him what he could remember and McWatt replied: “Waking up upside down in my car with my seatbelt on. I didn’t know what had happened.

“I thought that something happened to me.

“I woke up and I was upside down in my car and I thought maybe I had been pushed off the road. I was so confused.”

He said he could hear voices asking him if he was okay and he walked to an ambulance close by “unaided”.

He suffered swelling to his jaw and cuts to his head and forearm.

He said he mentioned “blacking out” to police officers at the scene and they came with him to the hospital.

Told to go on holiday after crash

He said he was comforted by police and they got his mother and girlfriend to come from a hospital waiting room to see him.

He added: “I was crying for much of the day. My mum had to comfort me quite a lot.”

McWatt told Mr Meehan he and his mother then went on holiday.

He said: “Me and my mum were going to stay at home but we were advised by the police officers to go away for a week, given what had happened.”

He said he gave a contact number and would have come back home “if required”.

Police at Taggerty crash site in Glenrothes
Police at the crash site: Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

He also told the court that following the collision, he received help for his mental health and saw a therapist privately for “anxiety and stress”.

The court heard McWatt plays junior football – for Balgonie Scotia at the time of the crash and now Markinch – to a “good standard” and he said he is “fit and healthy”.

He said in the days before the collision he had been feeling unwell and been sent home early from his bank job because his manager thought he looked “terrible.”

Agreed evidence

A statement from now-deceased witness Lee Tindall described how Mr Taggerty, 61, had attempted to pull his 58-year-old wife out of the way of McWatt’s vehicle seconds before it struck them.

A police crash investigator said there was no evidence McWatt’s car had braked or that he had attempted to steer away from the couple.

On the opening day of the trial on Tuesday, jurors were told agreed evidence McWatt was the driver of the car which struck and killed the Taggertys, that he passed a breath test and the car had no contributory defects.

Edinburgh High Court.
The trial is taking place at the High Court in Edinburgh.

McWatt, of Leslie Mains, Leslie, denies driving dangerously, while using a mobile phone and at excessive speed, entering the opposing carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles.

The charge states he mounted a grass verge and failed to take evasive action prior to striking the couple on the footpath.

The trial before Lord Scott continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The teenager was spotted with a smoke bomb before the derby match. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife football fan falls foul of new fireworks laws before derby match
To go with story by Alan Richardson. James Murdoch, Perth dangerous dog trial Picture shows; James Murdoch, Perth dangerous dog trial. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2023
Court orders Kinross-shire OAP's American Bulldog to be destroyed after attacks on two local…
Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry were jailed. Images: Facebook.
Fife pair jailed for dealing cocaine and LSD
Katrina Ronald whose husband William died after a crash involving a bin lorry.
Bin lorry crash widow tells of five-year fight for justice after Kinross-shire tragedy
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Paedophile blames Covid death stress
Harry and Shirley Taggerty died by the side of the A911 Leslie Road.
Fife double death crash trial: No sign car braked before tragedy
David Moran was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Police Scotland.
Fife DJ jailed for using 'glamorous lifestyle' to groom and abuse young boys
Strain stole from Marks and Spencer in Perth High Street.
Serial shoplifter jailed after naked rant outside Perth hostel
Matthew Grigg will be sentenced later.
Fife man's abuse stash found after sex chat with '13-year-old girl'
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses