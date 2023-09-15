LYNNE HOGGAN: Mae Ping in Perth was perfect place for catch-up with friends – it’s like walking into someone’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Mae Ping in Perth was perfect place for catch-up with friends – it’s like walking into someone’s home

With me being a proper Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, we tried out the cocktails and I’m partial to a Pina colada.

Lynne Hoggan, centre, enjoyed food at Mae Ping in Perth.
By Lynne Hoggan

Sometimes the answer to a really hard week is some good food.

And although getting a weekend takeaway is nice, it’s been a while since I put on something nice and went out with a couple of my good pals.

So when Mae Ping in Perth had us along to try some of their delicious Thai food it was a treat.

Tayside’s original Thai restaurant celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

There’s a friendly and welcoming atmosphere the minute you walk in the door; it’s a family-run place and you can tell they put in the effort and the hours to make it what it is.

I love places like this, where you almost feel like you’re walking into someone’s home.

With it being a mother, father and daughter team, it’s even more special.

Nice vibes at Mae Ping

It’s got a nice vibe and you don’t feel like you need to rush. Forget fast food, this is fresh food.

It was perfect for our group, enjoying a long overdue catch-up, the kind where you have so much to talk about you forget to look at the menu for the first half an hour.

My friend is a veggie and can often struggle to get some good options but she was delighted with what was on offer.

Lynne Hoggan, centre, and friends.

Between us we had the satay skewers (outstanding) and the Gratiem Prik Thai which is basically a fresh stir fry and tastes so fresh

We had so coconut steamed rice on the side…delicious.

Support local businesses

My friend had Thai red curry – again, fresh and full of amazing flavours.

With me being a proper Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, we tried out the cocktails and I’m partial to a Pina colada.

When I heard it was made with their own specially-made coconut ice cream, I had to try and it didn’t disappoint. Lovely jubbly!

Food at Mae Ping in Perth.

It’s tough right now running any kind of company but this was another reminder of why, if you can, you should support local businesses.

I even left Mae Ping to get the bus home with a little goody bag of food and I’ll definitely be back.

Conversation