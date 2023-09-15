LYNNE HOGGAN: Mae Ping in Perth was perfect place for catch-up with friends – it’s like walking into someone’s home

Sometimes the answer to a really hard week is some good food.

And although getting a weekend takeaway is nice, it’s been a while since I put on something nice and went out with a couple of my good pals.

So when Mae Ping in Perth had us along to try some of their delicious Thai food it was a treat.

Tayside’s original Thai restaurant celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

There’s a friendly and welcoming atmosphere the minute you walk in the door; it’s a family-run place and you can tell they put in the effort and the hours to make it what it is.

I love places like this, where you almost feel like you’re walking into someone’s home.

With it being a mother, father and daughter team, it’s even more special.

Nice vibes at Mae Ping

It’s got a nice vibe and you don’t feel like you need to rush. Forget fast food, this is fresh food.

It was perfect for our group, enjoying a long overdue catch-up, the kind where you have so much to talk about you forget to look at the menu for the first half an hour.

My friend is a veggie and can often struggle to get some good options but she was delighted with what was on offer.

Between us we had the satay skewers (outstanding) and the Gratiem Prik Thai which is basically a fresh stir fry and tastes so fresh

We had so coconut steamed rice on the side…delicious.

Support local businesses

My friend had Thai red curry – again, fresh and full of amazing flavours.

With me being a proper Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses, we tried out the cocktails and I’m partial to a Pina colada.

When I heard it was made with their own specially-made coconut ice cream, I had to try and it didn’t disappoint. Lovely jubbly!

It’s tough right now running any kind of company but this was another reminder of why, if you can, you should support local businesses.

I even left Mae Ping to get the bus home with a little goody bag of food and I’ll definitely be back.