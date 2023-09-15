Man, 46, dies in Fife hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 46, dies in Fife hit-and-run

The man was hit by a grey Audi on High Street in Cowdenbeath.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Neil Henderson
Police on Cowdenbeath High Street after the hit-and-run.
Police on Cowdenbeath High Street on Thursday night. Image: Councillor Darren Watt/Facebook

A man has died in a hit-and-run in Fife.

The 46-year-old was struck by a grey Audi while crossing High Street in Cowdenbeath at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

The car did not stop and drove off in the direction of Perth Road.

The man died at the scene.

Car ‘drove away at same speed’ after Cowdenbeath hit-and-run

One woman who saw the collision said the car involved “kept on at the same speed and drove away”.

She added: “How can anyone live having that on their conscience?”

A High Street resident, who asked not to be named, said he heard the collision and looked out to see someone on the ground.

He said: “It was around 8pm, or not long after, that I heard a loud thud outside.

“Within a few minutes there were police cars arriving from everywhere and several ambulances too.

An ambulance on High Street, Cowdenbeath, after the hit-and-run
An ambulance on High Street, Cowdenbeath, after the hit-and-run. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook

“It was awful and it was obvious very quickly that it was serious.”

Another resident told The Courier: “We heard the sirens, which just kept on coming.

“We looked out of the living room window and police were already sealing off the road and diverting people away.

“We were told by police officers that the car failed to stop.

“It must must have had some amount of damage given the impact.”

Police trying to locate car after Cowdenbeath hit-and-run

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh from Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are ongoing to locate the car and whoever was driving it.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information or dashcam footage to contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3653 of September 14 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two ambulances, a critical care paramedic and a special operations team to the scene.

