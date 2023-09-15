Man, 46, dies in Fife hit-and-run

A man has died in a hit-and-run in Fife.

The 46-year-old was struck by a grey Audi while crossing High Street in Cowdenbeath at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

The car did not stop and drove off in the direction of Perth Road.

The man died at the scene.

Car ‘drove away at same speed’ after Cowdenbeath hit-and-run

One woman who saw the collision said the car involved “kept on at the same speed and drove away”.

She added: “How can anyone live having that on their conscience?”

A High Street resident, who asked not to be named, said he heard the collision and looked out to see someone on the ground.

He said: “It was around 8pm, or not long after, that I heard a loud thud outside.

“Within a few minutes there were police cars arriving from everywhere and several ambulances too.

“It was awful and it was obvious very quickly that it was serious.”

Another resident told The Courier: “We heard the sirens, which just kept on coming.

“We looked out of the living room window and police were already sealing off the road and diverting people away.

“We were told by police officers that the car failed to stop.

“It must must have had some amount of damage given the impact.”

Police trying to locate car after Cowdenbeath hit-and-run

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh from Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are ongoing to locate the car and whoever was driving it.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information or dashcam footage to contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3653 of September 14 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed it sent two ambulances, a critical care paramedic and a special operations team to the scene.