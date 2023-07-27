Taymouth Castle ‘billionaires playground’ will not be allowed to become a gated community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle ‘billionaires playground’ will not be allowed to become a gated community

Hundreds of people attended a meeting to discuss mounting opposition to plans for a luxury housing development at Taymouth Castle estate near Kenmore in Perthshire.

By Morag Lindsay
packed hall at Taymouth Castle meeting.
A packed Aberfeldy Town Hall heard concerns about the Taymouth Castle 'billionaires playground' plans. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A luxury resort planned for the Taymouth Castle estate, near Kenmore, cannot be allowed to become a “gated community”, a meeting was told on Thursday night.

More than 300 people packed into Aberfeldy’s Lesser Town Hall to exchange views on the multimillion-pound redevelopment of the castle and surrounding grounds on the banks of Loch Tay.

The project, led by American real estate firm Discovery Land Company, has become the focus of intense debate in the last couple of weeks.

At one point, organisers had to close the doors because of the large numbers of people pouring into the venue.

Residents, business people and visitors to the area raised a series of concerns around issues such as access, the impact on wildlife and a lack of transparency in the planning process.

audience members above a sign saying Aberfeldy Town Hall.
The audience at the Taymouth Castle meeting in Aberfeldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, many locals from Kenmore spoke in favour of the development, saying it would bring much-needed jobs and investment to the area, as well as saving Taymouth Castle from ruin.

Some also criticised campaigners against the project, saying ill-informed speculation was harming the village’s reputation.

Local MSP John Swinney, who called the emergency meeting with his SNP colleague Pete Wishart MP, said Discovery Land Company’s communication on the plans had been “woeful” and this had to change immediately.

He also addressed concerns that the firm was planning a gated community, in line with its other developments around the world.

John Swinney addresses crowd at Aberfeldy Town Hall.
John Swinney MSP at the Taymouth Castle meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The pair said they would be demanding a masterplan for the entire development, and that they would be making clear that access to the estate grounds had to be maintained in order to comply with Scotland’s right to roam legislation.

“There can be no gated communities in Scotland,” said Mr Swinney.

Taymouth Castle meeting called as pressure mounts

The meeting follows the launch of an online petition by the Protect Loch Tay group, which is urging the Scottish Government to block any further development on the project at Kenmore by Discovery Land Company.

More than 17,000 people have now added their names to the petition.

Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson of the Protect Loch Tay group in Kenmore.
Protect Loch Tay campaigners Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson.

Organisers say they have been “overwhelmed and overjoyed” by the level of support from objectors around the world.

However, the campaign has split opinion locally.

‘Scaremongering’ claim ahead of Taymouth Castle meeting

Kenmore Community Council has accused critics of “scaremongering” over the plans for Taymouth Castle, which has been the subject of a series of ill-fated redevelopment bids in recent years.

The group’s spokesman Colin Morton told The Courier this week: “Taymouth Castle has a legacy of developers not doing what they promised.

Taymouth Castle exterior.
The Taymouth Castle plans sparked Thursday’s meeting. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

“But the majority of the feedback I am hearing locally is that there is a sense of things going in the right direction this time, and that Kenmore is already beginning to see some benefits.”

Perth and Kinross Council has also said it is “broadly supportive” of the plans.

Taymouth Castle works under way

Discovery Land Company bought the estate in 2018 and has already embarked on a £300 million restoration of Taymouth Castle and golf course.

It also wants to build 145 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” in what will be its first UK venture.

Tamouth Casle library with elaborate panelling on walls and ceiling.
The Taymouth Castle library.

The firm already operates what it calls “worlds”, or “residential club communities” in Dubai, Florida and the Hamptons, New York.

It has bought 7,000 acres of land in Glen Lyon for use as a sporting club “offering up opportunities for fishing, stag hunting and more”.

And the former village shop and post office, the Kenmore hotel, a coffee shop and boating jetties on the loch side are all now in Discovery Land Company ownership too.

Protect Loch Tay says its intention is to create a gated community, or “billionaires paradise”, which will limit access to the Taymouth Castle estate, wreck its tranquil surroundings and bring little in the way of benefits to locals.

