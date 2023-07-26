Scotland’s right-to-roam at heart of Taymouth Castle concerns, says Perthshire SNP MP

Right-to-roam questions look likely to dominate talks on the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate in highland Perthshire this week.

The area’s two senior SNP politicians – Pete Wishart MP and John Swinney MSP – have agreed to host a public meeting in Aberfeldy as unrest grows over the scheme.

A petition, launched by the Protect Loch Tay group, which is opposed to the project, has garnered almost 15,000 signatures in the last week and a half.

The next scheduled discussion of the works was expected to be at the end of August, when the Kenmore and District Community Council holds its regular meeting.

However, Mr Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said the level of unrest in the area had prompted him and Mr Swinney to step in.

“We know there is a lot of concern about the proposed development and this will be an opportunity to hear the voices of the community,” he said.

“We also know that regeneration is required for Kenmore. But the main concern seems to be around this idea that it will be a gated community, so we are keen to explore issues around access.

“It will mainly be an exercise in listening but we will also take away any action points.”

Mr Swinney, SNP MSP for Perthshire North, said: “It’s important for the voices of our community to be at the heart of decision making, especially when we are looking at such a significant potential development like this one for Loch Tay.

“As the local MSP and MP, Thursday’s public meeting in Aberfeldy will be a good opportunity for us to listen closely to the views of local residents.”

Taymouth Castle estate is US firm’s first UK project

US-based developer Discovery Land Company (DLC) has outlined plans for 208 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” on the Taymouth Castle estate.

Planning permission for a number of elements, including an equestrian centre, a new restaurant and restoration and landscaping of the park and woodlands is already in place.

The luxury real estate firm has started on a £300,000 million renovation of the dilapidated castle, as part of its first UK development.

It has also bought a number of assets in neighbouring Kenmore, including the village hotel, shop and cafe, as well as land in Glen Lyon.

Gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich

However the Protect Loch Tay group says it is concerned about both the scale of the development and the way individual planning applications are being “drip-fed” to the community.

It has branded Discovery Land Company “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”.

And its petition calls on the Scottish Government to demand a complete halt to all further and future development on the Taymouth Castle Estate.

The petition’s supporting statement says: “This is not what Scotland is about.

“We don’t need an influx of American millionaires and their speed boats, watersports and helicopter taxis, destroying our peaceful loch which is enjoyed by not only local residents, but tens of thousands of visitors every year.”

Broad support for Taymouth Castle plans

Perth and Kinross Council has said it is “broadly supportive” of the Taymouth Castle scheme, which follows a series of failed bids to restore and redevelop the castle.

Kenmore and District Community Council also says it has also built a “constructive relationship” with Discovery Land Company, and that the village had seen a number of benefits already.

A statement on its website says: “We believe that working with the developers, rather than opposing them, is the only way forward.”

• Thursday’s meeting, arranged by John Swinney and Pete Wishart, is planned for the Locus Centre, Aberfeldy, from 7-8.30pm.