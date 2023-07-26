Scotland’s right-to-roam at heart of Taymouth Castle concerns, says Perthshire SNP MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland’s right-to-roam at heart of Taymouth Castle concerns, says Perthshire SNP MP

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart and MSP John Swinney have called a meeting to hear residents' concerns over the Taymouth Castle estate redevelopment at Kenmore.

By Morag Lindsay
Pete Wishart and John Swinney
Pete Wishart and John Swinney are behind this week's Taymouth Castle meeting.

Right-to-roam questions look likely to dominate talks on the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate in highland Perthshire this week.

The area’s two senior SNP politicians – Pete Wishart MP and John Swinney MSP – have agreed to host a public meeting in Aberfeldy as unrest grows over the scheme.

A petition, launched by the Protect Loch Tay group, which is opposed to the project, has garnered almost 15,000 signatures in the last week and a half.

The next scheduled discussion of the works was expected to be at the end of August, when the Kenmore and District Community Council holds its regular meeting.

Pete Wishart.
Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

However, Mr Wishart, SNP MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said the level of unrest in the area had prompted him and Mr Swinney to step in.

“We know there is a lot of concern about the proposed development and this will be an opportunity to hear the voices of the community,” he said.

“We also know that regeneration is required for Kenmore. But the main concern seems to be around this idea that it will be a gated community, so we are keen to explore issues around access.

“It will mainly be an exercise in listening but we will also take away any action points.”

John Swinney.
John Swinney, SNP MSP for North Perthshire. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Mr Swinney, SNP MSP for Perthshire North, said: “It’s important for the voices of our community to be at the heart of decision making, especially when we are looking at such a significant potential development like this one for Loch Tay.

“As the local MSP and MP, Thursday’s public meeting in Aberfeldy will be a good opportunity for us to listen closely to the views of local residents.”

Taymouth Castle estate is US firm’s first UK project

US-based developer Discovery Land Company (DLC) has outlined plans for 208 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” on the Taymouth Castle estate.

Planning permission for a number of elements, including an equestrian centre, a new restaurant and restoration and landscaping of the park and woodlands is already in place.

Taymouth Castle surrounded by countryside.
Critics fear access to the Taymouth Castle estate will be restricted.

The luxury real estate firm has started on a £300,000 million renovation of the dilapidated castle, as part of its first UK development.

It has also bought a number of assets in neighbouring Kenmore, including the village hotel, shop and cafe, as well as land in Glen Lyon.

Gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich

However the Protect Loch Tay group says it is concerned about both the scale of the development and the way individual planning applications are being “drip-fed” to the community.

It has branded Discovery Land Company “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”.

Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson of the Protect Loch Tay group in Kenmore.
Protect Loch Tay campaigners Ingrid Ess and Rob Jamieson are raising the alarm about the Taymouth Castle estate plans. Image: DC Thomson.

And its petition calls on the Scottish Government to demand a complete halt to all further and future development on the Taymouth Castle Estate.

The petition’s supporting statement says: “This is not what Scotland is about.

“We don’t need an influx of American millionaires and their speed boats, watersports and helicopter taxis, destroying our peaceful loch which is enjoyed by not only local residents, but tens of thousands of visitors every year.”

Broad support for Taymouth Castle plans

Perth and Kinross Council has said it is “broadly supportive” of the Taymouth Castle scheme, which follows a series of failed bids to restore and redevelop the castle.

Kenmore Hotel.
The Kenmore Hotel has been bought by the Taymouth Castle estate developers.

Kenmore and District Community Council also says it has also built a “constructive relationship” with Discovery Land Company, and that the village had seen a number of benefits already.

A statement on its website says: “We believe that working with the developers, rather than opposing them, is the only way forward.”

• Thursday’s meeting, arranged by John Swinney and Pete Wishart, is planned for the Locus Centre, Aberfeldy, from 7-8.30pm.

