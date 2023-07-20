Protect Loch Tay campaign overwhelmed by support as Taymouth Castle developers pledge to work with locals

Protesters say they have been overwhelmed by support for their campaign to oppose plans for a ‘billionaires playground’ at Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay.

More than 4,200 people have signed an online petition set up by the Protect Loch Tay group at the weekend.

It calls on the Scottish Government to call halt on any further exansion of Discovery Land Company’s “overdevelopment” at the Taymouth Castle Estate by Kenmore.

The US-based real estate firm has outlined plans for 208 properties, as well as a clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” at Taymouth.

It was granted planning permission for the site – its first in the UK – in 2011.

However, Protect Loch Tay fears the current proposals are merely the thin end of the wedge.

The group says the Taymouth developers are “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich’ and “this is not what Scotland is about”.

Protect Loch Tay group boasts supporters around the world

Protect Loch Tay says locals are already being denied access to parts of the 450-acre Taymouth Estate where they have always been free to walk.

And it says many fear the tranquil nature of Loch Tay will be ruined by the scale and nature of the development.

Its statement on the petition adds: “We don’t need an influx of American millionaires and their speed boats, watersports and helicopter taxis destroying our peaceful loch which is enjoyed by not only local residents, but tens of thousands of visitors every year.”

The group also accuses Perth and Kinross Council of failing to adequately protect the area.

Protect Loch Tay spokesman Rob Jamieson said signatures on the petition had come from supporters locally and around the world.

“Most of them are from people with some connection to Loch Tay,” he says.

“Maybe their family are from here, or they have visited on holiday. But it’s clear to see how much this area means to people all over the world.

“We really are grateful for all of the support. When you start something like this you wonder ‘what if we only get 10 people signing it?’. But it has gone everywhere.”

Taymouth Castle developers pledge to ‘dispel misconceptions’

The Discovery Land Company already operates what it calls “worlds” in Dubai, Florida and the Hamptons, New York.

It revealed plans for a £300 million restoration of Taymouth Castle last summer.

It says it has also recently acquired 7,000 acres of land in Glenlyon, which will “serve as the community’s sporting club, offering up opportunities for fishing, stag hunting and more”.

However, it insists its focus is also on working with the local community.

A spokesperson said: “We are actively investing in the revival of some of Kenmore’s most valued assets and amenities for public use and enjoyment, including the Kenmore Hotel, the village shop, beach area and Paper Boat Café.

“These efforts seek to rejuvenate Kenmore and bring benefit to the local area.”

The firm said it would continue to work with Kenmore and District Community Council to ensure locals have ‘accurate’ information about the development.

A spokesperson said: “While the petition to protect the loch comes from a good place, it has generated some anxiety among local people.

“We want to provide assurances that we are dedicated to addressing any inaccuracies and dispelling misconceptions.”

Council pledges to listen to public on Taymouth plans

Perth and Kinross Council said it was “broadly supportive” of the project to restore the Category A Listed Taymouth Castle, and to use part of the wider estate for leisure-related facilities.

However, it also pledged to listen to and act upon public opinion as the planning process progresses.

A spokesperson said: “Planning permission for the development was granted in 2011 and the current owners have continued to implement this permission.

“They are fully aware they need to apply for planning permission for any changes they wish to make to the originally approved proposals. Advice has also been provided regarding Scotland’s responsible access legislation.

“We consider all planning applications in line with national and local policy and guidance and will determine them accordingly. Submissions from members of the public regarding any planning application will be taken into account as part of the planning process.”

The Discovery Land Company’s statement in full:

“The developers of Taymouth Castle Estate share the local community’s desire to maintain the peace and tranquillity of the area, which is without doubt its greatest asset.

“Our commitment to improving what is already here is evident in the considered restoration and redevelopment underway, within and beyond the Castle walls.

“Discovery Land Company has a deep passion for safeguarding both the welfare of wildlife and the local environment. We are collaborating with NatureScot, arboretum consultants and ecology conservationist experts, among other specialists, to ensure our actions are in harmony with nature.

“To clarify, we do not have any plans to develop or purchase a marina on Loch Tay. We value the beauty and splendour of Loch Tay and are committed to full adherence to the Loch Tay Association Code of Conduct and will work with other owners and interested parties to implement these practices.

“We are actively investing in the revival of some of Kenmore’s most valued assets and amenities for public use and enjoyment, including the Kenmore Hotel, the village shop, beach area and Paper Boat Café. These efforts seek to rejuvenate Kenmore and bring benefit to the local area.

“While the petition to protect the loch comes from a good place, it has generated some anxiety among local people. We want to provide assurances that we are dedicated to addressing any inaccuracies and dispelling misconceptions.

“We will continue to work with the Kenmore and District Community Council to ensure the accuracy of information provided, enabling informed decision-making based on facts rather than speculation.

“We remain open to addressing any questions or concerns and providing regular updates on the development through the Welcome to Taymouth website.”