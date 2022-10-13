New plans ‘critical to the viability’ of £300 million Taymouth Castle project in Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of ‘essential’ changes have been made to plans for a £300 million redevelopment project at Taymouth Castle in Perthshire.

The Highland Perthshire pile was bought by Discovery Land Company, run by American entrepreneur Mike Meldman, in 2018.

In the summer, the owners outlined their plans for a £300 million renovation of the castle, which has fallen into serious disrepair in recent years.

Currently approved applications include building a new north wing, 167 residential properties, a golf clubhouse, an equestrian centre, a new restaurant and two spas.

Planning permission for restoring the castle, the James Braid Golf Course and restoration and landscaping of the park and woodlands has also been granted.

Approval has also been given for a 148-bedroom extension to the east wing.

Work at the castle is expected to last a number of years.

Application shows ‘critical’ amendments

A new planning application has been lodged for amendments to the proposed layout and design of homes on the estate.

Its supporting statement says: “The proposed amendments to the design of the previously approved housing has been carefully considered as part of the design process to harmonise and blend in with the landscape.

“The roofing to the houses will be clad in a mix of slate and shingle. It will blend in with the environment and aid to reduce the visual impact.”

The alterations seek to increase to the floor plan area of properties and add garages.

This, the design statement adds, is “critical to the viability of the applicant’s business model and essential to ongoing and future investment” on the estate.

Minor adjustments to the previously approved house locations are also proposed.

There would be no change to the number of houses being built.

Taymouth Castle to become luxury resort

Discovery Land Company has created a number of ‘luxury worlds’ across America and with one in Portugal.

Its £300m Highland Perthshire venture is its first in the UK.

The firm estimates around 300 staff will be needed.

McKenzie Strickland Associates principal Eric Strickland has been involved in the castle renovation since 2005.

He said previously that seeing the work carried out is like the castle having life breathed into it again.