New plans ‘critical to the viability’ of £300 million Taymouth Castle project in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

New plans ‘critical to the viability’ of £300 million Taymouth Castle project in Perthshire

By Gavin Harper
October 13 2022, 5.56am Updated: October 13 2022, 8.11am
Taymouth Castle in Kenmore. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Taymouth Castle in Kenmore. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A number of ‘essential’ changes have been made to plans for a £300 million redevelopment project at Taymouth Castle in Perthshire.

The Highland Perthshire pile was bought by Discovery Land Company, run by American entrepreneur Mike Meldman, in 2018.

In the summer, the owners outlined their plans for a £300 million renovation of the castle, which has fallen into serious disrepair in recent years.

Currently approved applications include building a new north wing, 167 residential properties, a golf clubhouse, an equestrian centre, a new restaurant and two spas.

Planning permission for restoring the castle, the James Braid Golf Course and restoration and landscaping of the park and woodlands has also been granted.

Approval has also been given for a 148-bedroom extension to the east wing.

Work at the castle is expected to last a number of years.

Application shows ‘critical’ amendments

A new planning application has been lodged for amendments to the proposed layout and design of homes on the estate.

Its supporting statement says: “The proposed amendments to the design of the previously approved housing has been carefully considered as part of the design process to harmonise and blend in with the landscape.

The Banner Hall, named after the banners decorating the ceiling, will be home to a whisky bar. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The roofing to the houses will be clad in a mix of slate and shingle. It will blend in with the environment and aid to reduce the visual impact.”

The alterations seek to increase to the floor plan area of properties and add garages.

This, the design statement adds, is “critical to the viability of the applicant’s business model and essential to ongoing and future investment” on the estate.

Minor adjustments to the previously approved house locations are also proposed.

There would be no change to the number of houses being built.

Taymouth Castle to become luxury resort

Discovery Land Company has created a number of ‘luxury worlds’ across America and with one in Portugal.

Its £300m Highland Perthshire venture is its first in the UK.

Taymouth Castle. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The firm estimates around 300 staff will be needed.

McKenzie Strickland Associates principal Eric Strickland has been involved in the castle renovation since 2005.

He said previously that seeing the work carried out is like the castle having life breathed into it again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain hailed higher revenues and said it is targeting a positive end to the year (Matt Alexander/PA)
Betting giant Entain eyes World Cup boost as revenues lift
Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liz Truss faces growing pressure to rip up tax-slashing plans
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Maritime T-levels could stop jobs going overseas, says shipping trade body
Storm clouds are clearly visible in the housing market, according to surveyors, with surging mortgage rates expected to contribute to pushing house prices downwards in the year ahead (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘Storm clouds gather’ over housing market as mortgage rates rise
Jacob Rees-Mogg during the Conservative Party annual conference (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rees-Mogg suggests Chancellor could ignore OBR forecasts
Shares in housebuilders suffered on Wednesday. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)
FTSE tumbles to lowest close in 18 months
Postal workers will stage a fresh strike on Thursday in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, with a series of walkouts planned for the coming weeks (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)
Royal Mail workers set to walkout in fresh strike over pay and conditions
Little Lies' Stevie Nicks collection.
Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks inspires Perthshire fashion launch
Marks & Spencer has announced a long-term shake-up of its stores which will include the closure of 67 shops (Charlotte Ball/PA)
M&S to accelerate plan to shut quarter of larger stores
Prime Minister Liz Truss has committed to honouring a manifesto pledge to scrap so-called ‘no-fault’ evictions of private renters in England (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Truss commits to abolishing ‘no-fault’ evictions of private renters in England

Most Read

1
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple’s last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
2
A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man’s sudden death
3
Craig Slezas at Edinburgh High Court.
St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period
4
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
5
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
6
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
9
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
10
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January

More from The Courier

Dundee youngsters Tom Findlay and Luke Graham are out on loan (Images: SNS).
Dundee loan report: Who scored their first senior goal and who has 'real chance'…
PC Kayleigh Simpson.
Accused Fife officer hunting dangerous 'kill kit' stalker when she 'knocked child from bike'…
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS
What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement?
Car and van fire in Kinglassie Fife
Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie
Sleeping and celery - what's the link?
LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares
Craig Slezas at Edinburgh High Court.
St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period
Biofuelwatch campaigner Almuth Ernsting and the RWE biomass plant.
Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook'
Fife had an internal line of defence ready for if Hitler's Operation Sealion went ahead.
How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis…
Dundee's new esports arena
Dundee has 'secret weapon' which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland
Links Archers take aim at an indoor session in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Links Archers take a bow after 2022 season of success for Angus club

Editor's Picks