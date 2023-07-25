Kenmore voices ‘will be heard’ amid uproar over Taymouth Castle £300M development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenmore voices ‘will be heard’ amid uproar over Taymouth Castle £300M development

Kenmore Community Council is pledging it will stand up for locals as politicians call a public meeting over a controversial redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate.

By Morag Lindsay
Taymouth Castle exterior
Kenmore Community Council is in the middle of a row over the redevelopment of Taymouth Castle estate. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The community council in Kenmore has pledged it will continue to be a voice for local people amid uproar over plans for a major redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate.

The group’s spokesman Colin Morton was speaking as a petition launched by the Protect Loch Tay campaign was on course to top 14,000 signatures.

The protest was launched just over a week ago to oppose plans for a £300 million revamp of the Taymouth Castle estate by an American-based real estate firm.

Discovery Land Company wants to build 208 exclusive properties, as well as a members-only clubhouse, sports centre and “wellness facility” at Taymouth.

Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore, in Perthshire.

Protect Loch Tay says it is gathering around 2,000 signatures a day from people around the world who do not want to see the area become a “billionaires’ playground”.

Taymouth Castle’s troubled legacy

The Taymouth Castle plans are set to be discussed at a public meeting in Aberfeldy on Thursday.

Protect Loch Tay said John Swinney MSP and Pete Wishart MP has agreed to arrange the session to locals could raise their concerns about the project.

Pete Wishart and John Swinney.
The SNP’s Pete Wishart and John Swinney have said they will meet locals to address concerns about the Taymouth Castle plans.

They will also be on the agenda when Kenmore and District Community Council next meets at the end of August.

Community council member Mr Morton said the group wants to hear from people on all sides of the debate.

And it is keen to address some of the “scaremongering” over the project which has arisen, he added.

There are only a few hundred people. And theirs are the most important voices here

“Taymouth Castle has a legacy of developers not doing what they promised,” said Mr Morton.

“But the majority of the feedback I am hearing locally is that there is a sense of things going in the right direction this time, and that Kenmore is already beginning to see some benefits.”

Kenmore on the banks of Loch Tay.
Kenmore is on the doorstep of Taymouth Castle Estate.

He said the community council had developed a good relationship with Discovery Land Company, but it had a duty to be impartial and independent.

“Our responsibility is to local people, not to think of the wider picture,” he said.

“Kenmore as a community is quite small. There are only a few hundred people. And theirs are the most important voices here.”

Taymouth Castle protesters ‘overjoyed’

Rob Jamieson, of the Protect Loch Tay campaign, said his group had been overjoyed and overwhelmed at the continuing outpouring of support for its efforts.

It is calling on the Scottish Government to halt any further expansion of Discovery Land Company’s “overdevelopment” at the Taymouth Castle estate.

Rob Jamieson.
Protect Loch Tay campaigner Rob Jamieson opposes the Taymouth Castle scheme.

And it is questioning whether community councils are equipped to deal with projects on this scale.

Mr Jamieson said he was keen to speak out on behalf of the great many people who opposed the development.

“We will go anywhere there is an opportunity to talk about this,” he said.

“We are receiving around 2,000 signatures a day, as well as people getting in touch and offering to help.”.

Developers ‘open to questions and concerns’

The Discovery Land Company project is the latest in a string of redevelopment plans for Taymouth Castle which have come to nothing in recent years.

people in hard hats inside a room with elaborately decorated ceiling at Taymouth Castle.
The Chinese Room at Taymouth Castle.

The property was bought by Discovery Land Company in 2018.

The company has subsequently purchased a series of properties and parcels of land around the area.

These include the former village shop and post office, the Kenmore hotel and the coffee shop and boating jetties on the loch side.

It has also recently acquired 7,000 acres of land in Glenlyon, which will “serve as the community’s sporting club, offering up opportunities for fishing, stag hunting and more”.

exterior of Kenmore Post Office
The Taymouth Castle developers say they have plans to reopen the village shop. Image: DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Discovery Land Company said: “We will continue to work with the Kenmore and District Community Council to ensure the accuracy of information provided, enabling informed decision-making based on facts rather than speculation.

“We remain open to addressing any questions or concerns and providing regular updates on the development through the Welcome to Taymouth website and via public exhibitions such as the one held in Kenmore in June.”

• Thursday’s meeting, arranged by John Swinney and Pete Wishart, is planned for the Locus Centre, Aberfeldy, from 7-8.30pm.

 

