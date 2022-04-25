George Clooney and Bill Gates rumours addressed amid Perthshire castle investment speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
George Clooney and Bill Gates rumours addressed amid Perthshire castle investment speculation

By Gavin Harper
April 25 2022, 11.52am Updated: April 25 2022, 2.13pm
Rumours linking George Clooney to Taymouth Castle have been rebuffed by the company that owns the Highland Perthshire property.
Rumours have been flying around the village of Kenmore in Perthshire of George Clooney being an investor at Taymouth Castle.

The Hollywood star has been among the names associated with the neo-Gothic castle, which is owned by his friend and business partner Mike Meldman.

The pair, along with Rande Gerber, founded high-end tequila brand Casamigos in 2013.

George Clooney founded tequila brand Casamigos with Discovery Land Company owner Mike Meldman.

They sold it to Diageo four years later in a deal worth up to $1 billion.

Meldman’s firm Discovery Land Company snapped up the Highland Perthshire pile in 2018.

However, a Discovery Land Company spokeswoman confirmed to The Courier Clooney is not involved at the estate.

Music star Beyonce and Bill Gates have also been linked to Taymouth.

A publicist for Microsoft tycoon Gates confirmed he would not be investing in the historic property.

A representative for Beyonce did not respond to a request for comment.

Work begins at Taymouth Castle

Work is underway on the castle – visited by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1842.

The Discovery Land Company spokeswoman said: “The castle is undergoing necessary repairs so to prevent it from falling into disrepair.

“Fencing and security precautions are now in place for the safety of the public.”

She said plans for the site were still being drawn up, but confirmed it would be similar to the remainder of Discovery Land’s portfolio.

Taymouth Castle is owned by Discovery Land Company.

The business, founded in 1994, has 27 private high-end golf communities in North America, the Caribbean, and now Europe with the recent debut of CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club in Portugal.

The American business counts a long list of famous faces as members.

The mix of celebrities includes Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Jordan, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

Robin Menzies, owner of the nearby Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course, said: “It’s very exciting.

“We are looking forward to seeing Taymouth Castle estate back to its former glory.”

Refurbishment has chequered history

The redevelopment project has had a chequered history, with various plans lodged by several groups to convert bedrooms and build properties.

Taymouth Castle has seen various plans for development submitted to the council since 2005.

In March 2005, Taymouth Castle Estates Ltd was granted permission for a plan which proposed to build 72 hotel suites, a spa, 63 lodges, 26 fractional ownership houses and an equestrian centre.

There have been numerous attempts to redevelop Taymouth Castle.

During 2005/2006, eradication of rot and stabilisation of the building took place as well as replacing the roof and the installation of new windows in the main tower and west wing.

And non-structural timer partitions were removed at this time.

In June 2011, a plan submitted by Meteor Asset Management to build 89 estate properties, 14 hotel suites and a spa was approved.

Further internal partitioning was begun but not completed to the second and third floors of the main tower.

In February 2015, a plan lodged by Barrasford and Bird to transform 13 hotel rooms was permitted but it is understood work stalled on this due to financial problems.

The Highland Perthshire property was bought by Discovery Land Company in 2018.

The refurbishment of Taymouth Castle is the latest investment in Highland Perthshire.

The Kenmore Hotel closed last month until at least 2023 for a major refurbishment after it was taken over.

