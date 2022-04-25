Perthshire golf club swings into action to help with cancer campaigner’s fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire golf club swings into action to help with cancer campaigner’s fundraiser

By Gordon Bannerman
April 25 2022, 11.56am Updated: April 25 2022, 12.06pm
The winning team, from left, Prof Gordon Stewart, Gordon Blair, Crawford Low and David Carson.
The winning team, from left, Prof Gordon Stewart, Gordon Blair, Crawford Low and David Carson.

An award-winning cancer campaigner has welcomed a Blairgowrie Golf Club event that raised nearly £10,000 for research.

Jo Williamson, from Auchterhouse, lost his wife Sue to a rare genetic cancer, pheochromocytoma, 19 years ago.

Two of their children – twins Jennie and James – have been diagnosed with the same hereditary mutated genes.

The Phaeo and Para Cancer Charity established by Jo in 2018 has generated around £150,000 to fund international research.

The charity has been guided since its inception by Jo’s neighbour and paediatrician, Anil Mehta, and Gullane-based Professor Gordon Stewart.

“It’s vital to press on with our fundraising to support the scientific work being carried out by Simon Plummer and the MicroMatrices team in Dundee,” said grandfather Jo, 70, who teamed up with fellow Blairgowrie member Gordon Blair and Fife-based Richard Wright to complete the 22,000km Mongol Rally route in tartan Ford Fiestas in a 2018 fundraiser.

“MicroMatrices have had my son Jamie’s tumour block, looking at existing cancer drugs to see if any would help.

“By sheer coincidence, the golf day will pay all the costs involved.

“We are also about to begin a new project in Lucknow with one of India’s leading neuro specialists.”

The first of the planned biennial fundraisers supported by Blairgowrie Golf Club took place in 2019 but the pandemic put paid to last year’s plans.

‘Tremendous support’

A total of 21 teams participated in a Stableford competition over the Lansdowne course, which hosted a TartanPro Tour event earlier this month.

“We had tremendous support and auctioned off a number of items, including a Marriott Hotels voucher, Royal and Awesome kit, a four-ball for the Bill McLaren Golf Day, a limited-edition print signed by Scottish rugby captain Stuart Hogg, and various golf clubs across Scotland offered us support.

“Sam Forest at Abernyte Antiques Centre generously donated a dozen splendid Claret Jug trophies and we are grateful to Stuart Wilson and the staff at Blairgowrie Golf Club for all their support.”

Jo’s outstanding fundraising efforts were recognised in Cancer Research UK’s annual Flame of Hope Awards, winning the Uniting Communities award.

His fundraising will continue with a charity wine-tasting later in the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier