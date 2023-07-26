Angus financial advisors acquired by rival firm

A financial advisors with offices in Inverness and Arbroath has been acquired by a rival firm.

MacDonald Partnership has been taken over by Integrity365 Limited

The business was established in Inverness in 1978 by Ian MacDonald and is now run by his son, Ross MacDonald.

Its team of independent financial advisors and support staff have been welcomed in by the new owners, founded in 2020.

The new purchase is Integrity365’s first expansion into Scotland.

Acquisition a ‘privilege’ for Integrity365 boss

Chief executive Matt Goy said he feels “delighted and privileged” by the acquisition.

He said: “We look forward to championing MacDonald Partnership and expanding the reach of the business further into Scotland.

“The long-standing legacy and talented individuals of MacDonald

Partnership aboard clearly share our values and client centric ethos.

“We will also be looking to add to the team with the appointment of selected highly

skilled personable individuals.”

The firm says its keen to further develop on the legacy built by MacDonald Partnership.

MacDonald Partnership reaction

Ross MacDonald has more than 25 years’ experience in the industry. He said he’s “excited” to work with the new owners.

Mr MacDonald said: “The MacDonald Partnership team and I are excited to unite with Integrity365 Limited.

“We’re forward to developing our business with them further and expanding our client offering.

“Integrity365 Limited has been respectful and supportive of the history of the MacDonald Partnership name.

“It’s one that is recognised across Scotland, and we look forward to growing it further afield.”

The MacDonald Group was formed in January 2016 when MacDonald Partnership joined forces with Rankin Risk Solutions.