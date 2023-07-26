EXCLUSIVE: Global jewellery chain in negotiations for empty Overgate unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: Global jewellery chain in negotiations for empty Overgate unit

Negotiations are taking place over the former Paperchase unit on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

The Overgate shopping centre in Dundee.
The Overgate shopping centre in Dundee.
By Rob McLaren

A global jewellery chain is looking to add some sparkle to Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre.

The Courier can reveal Pandora is in talks to close its shop in Dundee High Street and move into the Overgate.

It is understood Pandora has set its sights on the ground floor unit which previously contained Paperchase.

The Paperchase shop closed earlier this year after the stationery chain fell into administration.

Pandora discussions with landlord

Pandora is currently in negotiations with its current landlord about exiting its lease. It has been in its High Street location, beside Slaters, for more than a decade.

The Danish jeweller is one of the few retailers currently increasing the number of stores it operates.

A queue of shoppers outside Pandora on Dundee High Street looking for Black Friday bargains. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Its chief executive Alexander Lacik recently told the Financial Times, Pandora is focusing on securing better locations.

He said: “Now as times are tougher, there are lots of opportunities to get good rents, but, even more importantly, triple A locations.”

Mr Lacik has focused on getting Pandora out of long leases and sought “more flexibility and better locations” with landlords.

Pandora investing in its shop estate has already been demonstrated 65 miles north of Dundee this year, when Pandora moved into a new location in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

It counts high street shops in Dunfermline and Perth among its 2,500 worldwide.

Jewellery firm’s Overgate interest

The jewellery chain’s interest in moving into the Overgate Shopping Centre has been confirmed by multiple sources.

However, Pandora declined to comment publicly while its discussions with its current landlord are ongoing.

Its move into the centre would fill one of the few empty spaces in the Overgate.

According to The Courier’s shopping centre tracker, the Paperchase unit and Debenhams are the only empty shops on the ground floor.

The empty Paperchase shop in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

It is expected that Debenhams will eventually filled by one or several of retail magnate Mike Ashley’s brands, such as Flannels, following the centre’s acquisition by Ashley-controlled Frasers Group in March.

The former Carphone Warehouse shop, which neighbours Paperchase, was filled by beauty brand Rituals last week.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager of Overgate, said: “Overgate is currently in discussions with multiple retailers with regards to agreeing deals within the centre.

The sleek new Pandora store in the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“At this time we cannot reveal specific details until leases have been completed.

“We are however committed to bringing many exciting brands and retailers to Overgate to ensure a diverse shopping environment and strengthening Overgate’s ongoing retail regeneration.”

More from Business

One of the MacDonald Partnership buildings in Inverness. Image: Google Maps
Angus financial advisors acquired by rival firm
One of Dame Alison’s first big decisions was to ditch the name RBS Group in favour of NatWest Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Who is Dame Alison Rose, the first woman to lead a major British bank?
Former NatWest chief executive officer Dame Alison Rose (Daniel Leal/PA)
NatWest boss quits after admitting Farage leak to BBC
CTFs are long-term, tax-free savings accounts for people born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011 (PA)
Almost a million young adults yet to claim their child trust funds, MPs say
MPs have called for a drastic overhaul of the complicated tax relief system (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tangled tax break approach needs drastic overhaul, MPs warn
The concerns were raised as the Financial Conduct Authority is poised to introduce a new consumer duty (PA)
Some insurance customers ‘left in the dark over why a claim has been rejected’
Nigel Farage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
‘Significant concerns’ in Downing Street after NatWest boss admits Farage leak
An estimated 7.4m people made failed attempts to get hold of their financial services providers in the year to May 2022, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (Yui Mok/PA)
7.4m people ‘have made failed attempts to contact financial services providers’
Microsoft could soon close its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard (Richard Drew/AP/PA)
Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI
Nigel Farage (Mike Egerton/PA)
NatWest Group chief faces resignation calls over Nigel Farage leak