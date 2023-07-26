£20,000 Bonfest crowdfunder launched to keep Kirriemuir AC/DC festival on track

Bonfest organisers are banking on support from home and abroad for a £20,000 crowdfunder launched to secure the future of Kirriemuir’s annual AC/DC festival.

The 2024 three-day event will definitely go ahead in the home town of the rock band’s former frontman Bon Scott.

Tickets for the festival at the beginning of May have just gone on sale and are already being snapped up by fans around the world.

But increasing costs which have sunk other music festivals have forced Bonfest organisers DD8 Music to look at future funding.

The charity hopes it can count on local businesses as well as the global AC/DC family to hit the five-figure target.

Fans previously dug deep to fund the £50,000 statue of Bon which was unveiled in Kirrie in 2016.

It was unveiled at the 10th anniversary Bonfest.

John McKenna’s work marks the town link to the baker’s son who emigrated from Kirrie to Australia as a young boy before joining Glasgow-born brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in what would become one of the world’s biggest rock bands.

Scott was AC/DC’s lead singer for six years until a tragic night in London in 1980 when he died after a night of heavy drinking at the age of 33.

DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson said: “Plans for Bonfest 2024 are in place.

“Tickets have just gone on sale and it’s not going away.

“But without the charity there is no Bonfest.”

Bonfest facts and figures

Started in 2005 with audience of 50 in Kirrie Town Hall

Now attracts 3,000 visitors a day from 27 countries

Generates more than £3/4million for the local economy annually

Internationally renowned as the world’s biggest festival dedicated to Bon Scott and AC/DC

Volunteer taskforce of more than 100

DD8 Music’s biggest fundraiser

Headline bands from around the world

Two-pronged support

“Money raised will both support DD8 Music’s activities with our local young people as well as looking to help secure the future of Bonfest for years to come,” said Scott.

“It’s two-pronged support we’re looking for.

“It’s not just the AC/DC family across the world we hope will respond, but also the local community.

“Local businesses benefit hugely from the festival and they can build that relationship with the charity.”

Crowdfunder opportunities

Supporters who donate £50 or more will have their names added to a Hall of Fame on the Bonfest website.

Corporate sponsorship from £1,000 to a £10,000 headline slot are also up for grabs.

Those packages include banner advertising at the main Bonfest arena and weekend hospitality passes.

The crowdfunder hopes to hit its £20,000 target within a month.

It can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/back-dd8-music-and-bonfest