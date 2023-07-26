£20,000 Bonfest crowdfunder launched to keep Kirriemuir AC/DC festival on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£20,000 Bonfest crowdfunder launched to keep Kirriemuir AC/DC festival on track

Fans from around the world have a chance to become a Bonfest Hall of Fame member by showing their support for the annual Angus event.

By Graham Brown
Rachel McAdam ready to party at this year's Bonfest. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bonfest organisers are banking on support from home and abroad for a £20,000 crowdfunder launched to secure the future of Kirriemuir’s annual AC/DC festival.

The 2024 three-day event will definitely go ahead in the home town of the rock band’s former frontman Bon Scott.

Tickets for the festival at the beginning of May have just gone on sale and are already being snapped up by fans around the world.

But increasing costs which have sunk other music festivals have forced Bonfest organisers DD8 Music to look at future funding.

Bonfest town centre Long Way to the Top.
The charity hopes it can count on local businesses as well as the global AC/DC family to hit the five-figure target.

Fans previously dug deep to fund the £50,000 statue of Bon which was unveiled in Kirrie in 2016.

It was unveiled at the 10th anniversary Bonfest.

Bon Scott.

John McKenna’s work marks the town link to the baker’s son who emigrated from Kirrie to Australia as a young boy before joining Glasgow-born brothers Angus and Malcolm Young in what would become one of the world’s biggest rock bands.

Scott was AC/DC’s lead singer for six years until a tragic night in London in 1980 when he died after a night of heavy drinking at the age of 33.

DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson said: “Plans for Bonfest 2024 are in place.

“Tickets have just gone on sale and it’s not going away.

“But without the charity there is no Bonfest.”

Bonfest facts and figures

  • Started in 2005 with audience of 50 in Kirrie Town Hall
  • Now attracts 3,000 visitors a day from 27 countries
  • Generates more than £3/4million for the local economy annually
  • Internationally renowned as the world’s biggest festival dedicated to Bon Scott and AC/DC
  • Volunteer taskforce of more than 100
  • DD8 Music’s biggest fundraiser
  • Headline bands from around the world

Two-pronged support

“Money raised will both support DD8 Music’s activities with our local young people as well as looking to help secure the future of Bonfest for years to come,” said Scott.

“It’s two-pronged support we’re looking for.

Bonfest brings AC/DC fans from around the world to Kirrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It’s not just the AC/DC family across the world we hope will respond, but also the local community.

“Local businesses benefit hugely from the festival and they can build that relationship with the charity.”

Crowdfunder opportunities

Supporters who donate £50 or more will have their names added to a Hall of Fame on the Bonfest website.

Corporate sponsorship from £1,000 to a £10,000 headline slot are also up for grabs.

Those packages include banner advertising at the main Bonfest arena and weekend hospitality passes.

The crowdfunder hopes to hit its £20,000 target within a month.

It can be found at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/back-dd8-music-and-bonfest

