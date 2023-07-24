Perthshire festival cancelled less than two weeks before it was due to begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire festival cancelled less than two weeks before it was due to begin

Mugstock was scheduled to make its debut at Strathallan Castle, near Auchterarder, on the weekend of August 4-7.

By Stephen Eighteen
Idlewild, fronted by Roddy Woomble, were due to perform at Idlewild in August.
A Perthshire festival has been cancelled less than a fortnight before it was due to begin.

But it has been called off due to low ticket sales.

However, it has vowed to make a return for 2024.

Event was to be held at T in the Park venue

Mugstock takes its name from Mugdock Country Park near Milngavie, where the festival began in 2015.

The volunteer-led event was a popular hit with families and usually attracted around 1,500 partygoers.

This year it was to finally make its debut on the former venue for T in the Park, where it was first earmarked to be held in 2020 before being postponed due to Covid.

The 2023 Mugstock line-up included Scottish indie legends Idlewild, electronic duo Utah Saints and actor and DJ Craig Charles.

But the festival recently reported that it needed to sell 600 tickets by last weekend to ensure the go-ahead.

Independent festivals losing out in cost of living crisis

That target was not reached, confirmed Laura Frood, the festival’s charity development consultant.

MugStock crowd.
A previous staging of Mugstock Festival. Image: Martin J Winderbank

“Independent festivals are struggling across the board,” she said.

“Cost of living is impacting on people being able to afford these festivals.

“It’s now even more of a luxury than it was before.

“In previous years you would have a core group of festival goers who would go to every one.

“By the end of summer their wrist was full of bands from the summer.

“Now they are prioritising one experience over others due to the costs attached to them.

“So it means the biggest and older more established festivals are the ones people go to, ahead of the smaller ones.”

Hopes of ‘collective voice’ to secure 2024 Mugstock

The news comes after the cancellation of Otherlands at Scone Palace and Doune the Rabbit Hole in historic Perthshire.

Laura says the support Mugstock received in its appeal for more ticket sales bodes well for the festival’s return in 2024.

“We took an honest and transparent approach and said that if we don’t get more sales we can’t go ahead,” she said.

“The post was the biggest reach we have had in terms of social media and it attracted more ticket sales.

“But it just wasn’t enough and we were still quite a bit short of the mark.

“We will continue.

“We will build on that momentum and hopefully get a collective voice with other festivals behind the need for independent festivals such as ourselves.”

