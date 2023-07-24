Best pictures as capacity field of 240 athletes tackle fourth Forfar triathlon

Almost 250 amateur athletes of all abilities put their speed and stamina to the test in the fourth Forfar triathlon.

Competitors came from as far as Auckland and Derby for Sunday’s event, organised by Tri Angus and based around Forfar Community Campus.

It included a novice event for newcomers to the sport and a sprint category for more experienced triathletes.

The event started in the six-lane pool at the campus before the bike leg on a near seven-mile course out to East Mains of Carseburn and back to the town via Whitehills.

Novice competitors took on a single lap, while sprint competitors pedalled twice around it.

Finally, the participants slipped on their running shoes for a 5km dash down to the north shore of Forfar Loch before heading back to the campus finish line.

The event’s official charity partner was Tayside Mountain Rescue.

Tri Angus also thanked numerous local and national sponsors for their support.

Their summer triathlons in Montrose and Forfar attract a capacity field and entry is through the www.triangus.co.uk website.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the Forfar triathlon action.