Home News Angus & The Mearns

Best pictures as capacity field of 240 athletes tackle fourth Forfar triathlon

The fourth Forfar triathlon drew a entry of 240 competitors of all abilities to the event based at the town's community campus.

The fourth Forfar triathlon drew a capacity entry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The fourth Forfar triathlon drew a capacity entry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Almost 250 amateur athletes of all abilities put their speed and stamina to the test in the fourth Forfar triathlon.

Competitors came from as far as Auckland and Derby for Sunday’s event, organised by Tri Angus and based around Forfar Community Campus.

It included a novice event for newcomers to the sport and a sprint category for more experienced triathletes.

The event started in the six-lane pool at the campus before the bike leg on a near seven-mile course out to East Mains of Carseburn and back to the town via Whitehills.

Forfar triathlon event.
Head down for the cycle leg. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Novice competitors took on a single lap, while sprint competitors pedalled twice around it.

Finally, the participants slipped on their running shoes for a 5km dash down to the north shore of Forfar Loch before heading back to the campus finish line.

Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Action underway in the Forfar Community Campus pool. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The event’s official charity partner was Tayside Mountain Rescue.

Tri Angus also thanked numerous local and national sponsors for their support.

Their summer triathlons in Montrose and Forfar attract a capacity field and entry is through the www.triangus.co.uk website.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the Forfar triathlon action.

Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Almost at the line.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Out on the roads for the cycling leg.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
The run took triathletes to Forfar Loch.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Home stretch.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Barbara Brown with her medal at the community campus finish line.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Out on the course at Benzil.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
All smiles on the run.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Changeover to the bike.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Final 5k.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
At the line.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Off to a strong start.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Out of the pool and onto the bike.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Clip in and go.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Pushing for home.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Powering through the opening challenge.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
On the home stretch.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Just a few kilometres from home.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Busy changeover station.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
A final push for the line.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Cycling convoy at Carseburn.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Power in the pedals.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Making a strong start in the campus pool.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Encouragement from the marshals.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Focus.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Chasing a time.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
The final few yards.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
A wave out on the course.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Preparations for the changeover.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
The final leg near Forfar Loch.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
Thumbs up on the bike leg.
Forfar triathlon event at Forfar community campus.
And a double thumbs up on the run.
Fourth Forfar triathlon.
Waiting to dive into the fourth Forfar tri.
Forfar triathlon at Forfar community campus.
Pool action as the event gets underway.

 

