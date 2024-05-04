Lack of public transport is death knell for Angus crematorium planning bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Lack of public transport is death knell for Angus crematorium planning bid

Farmer Neil McEwan wanted to build the crematorium on a site beside the Monikie to Friockheim road, near Carmyllie Hall.

By Graham Brown
The planned crematorium site was just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
The planned crematorium site was just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google

A bid for a new Angus crematorium on rural farmland near Arbroath has been blocked by council planners.

Farmer Neil McEwan wanted to site the development beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road.

Last May he lodged the plan for site near Carmyllie Hall.

He said it was the ideal location for the development.

The applicants also hoped another crematorium in Angus would help drive down funeral costs.

Greystone crematorium planning application in rural Angus.
A design impression of the planned crematorium. Image: Supplied

They said Angus and Dundee are the most expensive crematoriums in Scotland.

Families are travelling further afield to save on funeral costs.

The Greystone crematorium would run an average of three services a day, with a maximum limit of five on week days.

The Myreside Farms business behind the application also rears goats and runs successful ‘goats in coats’ tours each spring.

But the proposal drew 16 objections on issues including the choice of location and loss of agricultural land.

Officials refuse Greystone crematorium proposal

However, it was transport issues which saw the plan blocked.

Officials refused the application under delegated powers.

They said the proposal was in breach of the local and national planning policy.

The handling report said: “In summary, national planning framework 4 (NPF4) emphasises the need to site new development in locations which have good access for sustainable travel options and reduce reliance on the private car.

“Supporting information indicates the site was chosen so that it would be within a 30-minute drive of the Angus towns and Dundee.

“The majority of traffic visiting the site would do so by private car.

“The transportation statement estimates that there would be an average of 3 and a maximum of 5 cremations per day, which it suggests would be attended by an average of 70 people per cremation arriving in 24 cars (with an occasional maximum of 124 people per cremation arriving in 67 cars).

Angus crematorium design
An architect’s drawing of the proposed Greystone crematorium. Image: Supplied

“Public transport options serving the site are extremely limited.”

The only morning bus from Arbroath would pass the site at 8am, an hour before the earliest cremation would take place.

And planners said there are no public transport services giving direct access to the site from other burghs within Angus, or from Dundee.

The council’s own roads service objected to the proposal because the location was “ostensibly inaccessible” by sustainable means of transport.

The refusal report added: “A crematorium in this location would promote an unsustainable pattern of travel and development.

“The proposal also involves the development of greenfield land in circumstances where the site is not allocated for development.”

It remains to be seen whether the applicant will appeal the decision to the council’s development management review committee.

Appeal hearing due over Duntrune crematorium plan

The Carmyllie decision comes as appeal committee councillors prepare to re-consider an application for another proposed Angus crematorium.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor was granted permission for the Duntrune site after a lengthy planning battle.

But the decision was challenged in the Court of Session by a local objector.

The court ordered a new appeal committee to be set up to look at the proposal again.

A new date for the appeal hearing has yet to be set.

