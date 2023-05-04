Plans emerge for third Angus crematorium on farmland near Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans emerge for third Angus crematorium on farmland near Arbroath

The Carmyllie bid follows Angus councillors' recent approval of a controversial scheme at Duntrune on the border with Dundee.

By Graham Brown
The planned crematorium site is just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
The planned crematorium site is just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google

Plans have come forward for what would be the third crematorium in Angus on a rural site near Arbroath.

Myreside Farms have lodged the submission for ground beside the cross-country B961 near Carmyllie Hall.

The family-run operation say they hope to create an asset for Angus on an “ideally located” site.

And they believe a greater choice for grieving local families could drive down the costs of cremations in Angus.

The newly-lodged bid follows Angus councillors’ approval of another farmer’s plan for a new facility at Duntrune, just north of Dundee.

‘Ideal’ site

Myreside Farms’ chosen site is on directly beside the B961, around 200 metres north east of Carmyllie Hall.

Farmer Neil McEwan’s submission says it ticks all the boxes.

“Our modern design will sit well within the Angus countryside, ideally located and easily accessed from all of Angus and Dundee,” says the firm’s planning statement.

“Our proposed site will offer the ability to walk to the venue, cycle and gain access via public transport ensuring that eco-friendly travel is possible.

Planned layout of Myreside Farms' crematorium plan.
An architect’s plan of the proposed Angus crematorium. Image: AB Roger & Young/Angus Council

“The site is on a safe road, with only one road traffic accident in the past 10 years.

“This means that patrons will be able to access the site and leave the site safely.

“A crematorium ideally should have a calm and peaceful atmosphere and we strongly believe that being set within nature plays a huge part in this.

“This is one of the reasons we are convinced that this is the best setting for the proposal.

“Given our efforts to immerse this building within a natural setting, we believe there will be little to no impact on the surrounding setting.

“The building is set away from the road, with landscaping between.”

The planned elevation of the new crematorium. Image: A B Roger & Young/Angus Council

The applicants say they are confident the project would bring economic benefits during construction and for local premises such as cafes and halls hosting funeral wakes.

Funeral poverty

“There is high demand for cremations within the area showing that new facility is sought after and we believe the site is well located within the centre of Angus.

“It is close enough to Dundee to allow their residents to also choose this crematorium.

“By creating a greater choice for funerals within the Angus and Dundee area we have the potential to reduce the costs of a funeral – which are high in the area – providing opportunity to help tackle funeral poverty.”

Consultation on the proposal is now open.

Angus Council planners hope to determine the application by mid-to-late June.

Duntrune appeal success

The Myreside bid comes after Angus planning councillors overturned a previous refusal for Friockheim farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s scheme on the border with Dundee.

Nearby residents fought a lengthy battle against it.

They said it was the ‘wrong facility in the wrong place’.

Duntrune crematorium site
Guthrie Batchelor won his bid for a new crematorium at Duntrune. Image: Kim Cessford/Architects Scotland Ltd.

They saw the plan rejected under delegated powers in January 2021.

In March, the authority’s development management review group upheld Mr Batchelor’s appeal.

He hopes the new crematorium will be operational before the end of 2024.

