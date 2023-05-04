Plans emerge for third Angus crematorium on farmland near Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have come forward for what would be the third crematorium in Angus on a rural site near Arbroath.

Myreside Farms have lodged the submission for ground beside the cross-country B961 near Carmyllie Hall.

The family-run operation say they hope to create an asset for Angus on an “ideally located” site.

And they believe a greater choice for grieving local families could drive down the costs of cremations in Angus.

The newly-lodged bid follows Angus councillors’ approval of another farmer’s plan for a new facility at Duntrune, just north of Dundee.

‘Ideal’ site

Myreside Farms’ chosen site is on directly beside the B961, around 200 metres north east of Carmyllie Hall.

Farmer Neil McEwan’s submission says it ticks all the boxes.

“Our modern design will sit well within the Angus countryside, ideally located and easily accessed from all of Angus and Dundee,” says the firm’s planning statement.

“Our proposed site will offer the ability to walk to the venue, cycle and gain access via public transport ensuring that eco-friendly travel is possible.

“The site is on a safe road, with only one road traffic accident in the past 10 years.

“This means that patrons will be able to access the site and leave the site safely.

“A crematorium ideally should have a calm and peaceful atmosphere and we strongly believe that being set within nature plays a huge part in this.

“This is one of the reasons we are convinced that this is the best setting for the proposal.

“Given our efforts to immerse this building within a natural setting, we believe there will be little to no impact on the surrounding setting.

“The building is set away from the road, with landscaping between.”

The applicants say they are confident the project would bring economic benefits during construction and for local premises such as cafes and halls hosting funeral wakes.

Funeral poverty

“There is high demand for cremations within the area showing that new facility is sought after and we believe the site is well located within the centre of Angus.

“It is close enough to Dundee to allow their residents to also choose this crematorium.

“By creating a greater choice for funerals within the Angus and Dundee area we have the potential to reduce the costs of a funeral – which are high in the area – providing opportunity to help tackle funeral poverty.”

Consultation on the proposal is now open.

Angus Council planners hope to determine the application by mid-to-late June.

Duntrune appeal success

The Myreside bid comes after Angus planning councillors overturned a previous refusal for Friockheim farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s scheme on the border with Dundee.

Nearby residents fought a lengthy battle against it.

They said it was the ‘wrong facility in the wrong place’.

They saw the plan rejected under delegated powers in January 2021.

In March, the authority’s development management review group upheld Mr Batchelor’s appeal.

He hopes the new crematorium will be operational before the end of 2024.