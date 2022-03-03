Angus farmer appeals council refusal of crematorium plan for site north of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus farmer appeals council refusal of crematorium plan for site north of Dundee

By Graham Brown
March 3 2022, 6.41am Updated: March 3 2022, 9.26am
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor is appealing Angus Council's refusal of his plan for a crematorium north of Dundee. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
An Angus farmer is appealing the decision to block his bid for a crematorium in the countryside north of Dundee.

In December, Angus planners issued a delegated refusal for the proposal on land near Murroes.

It followed a 16-month fight by locals against Friockheim family firm FM&G Batchelor’s scheme for the site north of Duntrune House.

Angus crematorium
Locals fought a 16-month campaign against the crematorium plan. Pic: Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media.

Planners rejected it because they said it breached local and national policy.

But farmer Guthrie Batchelor will now see his bid go before councillors in an attempt to overturn the officials’ refusal.

Committee to review decision

The authority’s development management review committee will consider the application.

Opponents who spent thousands fighting the plan say they are “disappointed but not surprised” by the appeal.

Lawyers for applicant Duntrune Ltd say the refusal decision should be overturned because it meets development plan policies.

They believe that gives a legal presumption in favour of consent.

And they argue Angus residents are being prejudiced by a lack of choice since there is only one other county crematorium.

Angus crematorium
Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The firm has farmed in Angus for eight generations but says it needs to diversify to remain viable.

It has challenged key reasons for refusal, including location and a lack of accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

They say a new bus stop could be provided, and a private electric vehicle collection service will be offered to mourners.

Weight of opposition

There were more than 750 letters of objection submitted to the council.

But Mr Batchelor says many were in a standard form generated by a “targeted and concerted campaign” of opposition.

And he found one objection in the name of the planning officer dealing with the case, which the staff member confirmed he did not submit.

Another person whose address was on an objection said they had not opposed the plan.

The applicants say that poses questions over the veracity of the objections and whether fraud, or even a criminal offence, has taken place.

The appeal submission also suggests the action group put pressure on Murroes and Wellbank Community Council not to hear a submission from Duntrune on the plan without the campaigners being present.

Angus crematorium
An architect’s impression of the planned crematorium.

“This is an ideal site,” said Mr Batchelor.

“We took a lot of time to consider what we could do with this field.

“And I have faith in the review committee giving this application full consideration.”

The objectors’ reaction

“We are disappointed, but not surprised, to learn of the applicant’s decision to lodge an appeal,” said Ian Robertson of the campaign group.

“It is clear that the now appellant has paid no heed to either the contents of the handling report nor to the genuine concerns of local residents.”

“The fact that the appellant is now publicly questioning the integrity of Angus Council,  Murroes and Wellbank Community Council and indeed members of the campaign group by alleging that the latter have somehow fraudulently submitted objections to Angus Council reveals, quite frankly, more than a whiff of desperation on his part,” he added.

